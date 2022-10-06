Bills Thursday Injury Report Week 5: Poyer, Edmunds, Knox Remain Sidelined

The Buffalo Bills have now released their second injury report of Week 5 ahead of the team’s Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Thursday offering shows a few players moving in the right direction in practice participation and several others still sidelined a second consecutive day.

Not practicing again on Thursday for the Bills were cornerback Christian Benford (hand), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), tight end Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), and safety Jordan Poyer (ribs). It will now be interesting to see how many of those players work on Friday as quire a few of them are starters. Benford and Kumerow were both inactive for the Bills’ Week 4 game, by the way.

Limited in practice on Thursday for the Bills were wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion), tackle Justin Murray (foot), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring). McKenzie was listed as not practicing on Wednesday so he seems to be moving in the right direction with his concussion. As for Murray, Oliver and Phillips, that’s two days in a row that they have all been limited in practice.

Practicing fully for the Bills on Thursday were center Mitch Morse (elbow), wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), cornerback Cameron Lewis (forearm, knee), linebacker Von Miller (not injury related – resting player), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (not injury related – resting player), and guard Rodger Saffold (not injury related – resting player). Morse was previously listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday while Miller, Jones and Saffold were all given off on Wednesday to rest.