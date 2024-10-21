After Lackluster First Start, Titans Will Bench Mason Rudolph Once Will Levis Is Healthy

In Pittsburgh, the quarterback controversy in Pittsburgh has calmed down. In Tennessee, Titans head coach Brian Callahan is trying to offer clarity, too. Speaking to reporters today, he made clear Mason Rudolph will only remain the team’s starter until Will Levis is healthy and that the latter will play once he’s cleared from a recurring shoulder injury.

Brian Callahan said the season is about getting a full evaluation on Will Levis. Callahan said as soon as Levis is healthy again and able to play, the intent it to have him do so. pic.twitter.com/4fJbIwL53Z — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 21, 2024

Rudolph earned his first start with the Titans Sunday and for the first 15 minutes, looked like he could run with the job. Initially outdueling the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, the Titans took a 10-0 lead on a touchdown pass from Rudolph to WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. But the team went flat from there as Buffalo, in Pittsburgh-like fashion, scored 34 unanswered to win 34-10.

Rudolph finished the day 25-of-40 for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked three times. It was his second appearance in three games, subbing for an injured Levis in a Week 4 win against the Miami Dolphins. So far, it’s the only victory the Titans have this season.

Levis returned to the lineup in Week 5 and struggled in a three-point loss to the Indianapolis Colts, throwing for just 95 yards and one interception in a 20-17 loss. The theme of his season has been back-breaking turnovers, and poor decision-making has contributed to the Titans’ poor start to the season. On the year, Levis has thrown more interceptions (seven) than touchdown passes (five) while wearing a 1-4 record as this year’s starter.

His shoulder sprain leaves an uncertain timetable to return with reports over the weekend indicating he could miss multiple weeks. That should leave Rudolph in the starting role for the foreseeable future and give him at least one or two more opportunities to show something different than what he did yesterday. While Callahan said Levis was the Titans’ starter, he also said it was their “intent,” cracking the door open for that to change down the line.

Pittsburgh showed interest in bringing Rudolph back for 2024 but pivoted away from him after signing Russell Wilson. Rudolph took a one-year deal with the Titans, beating out Malik Willis for the No. 2 job. While he flashed last season, Rudolph’s best fit still seems to be as a top and capable No. 2 rather than a starting quarterback. In fairness, he isn’t working with a ton of talent on a middling Titans franchise spinning its wheels.

Rudolph and the Titans will go for win No. 2 against the tough Detroit Lions next Sunday.