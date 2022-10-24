Bears Vs. Patriots Week 7 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the New England Patriots hosting the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium.
This game features the quarterback battle of Mac Jones versus Justin Fields to close out Week 7. The Patriots enter this Monday night game with a 3-3 record while the Bears enter it as a 2-4 team. Hopefully this will be an entertaining game to close out Week 7. The Patriots are currently favored by 8.5-points ahead of the game kicking off.
Bears Inactives: WR Isaiah Coulter, CB Lamar Jackson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, TE Jake Tonges
Patriots Inactives: DT Christian Barmore, S Joshuah Bledsoe, WR Kendrick Bourne, RB Kevin Harris, LB Josh Uche, CB Shaun Wade, OT Isaiah Wynn