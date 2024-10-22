Steelers Vs. Jets Week 7: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

A game that was looking all too familiar in a slow start 15-6 deficit in the first half, the Pittsburgh Steelers turned it up in all three phases, stifling the New York Jets for the 37-15 victory.
In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from watching the film.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
WR George Pickens was the top grade on offense (90.1, 54 snaps). Some nice catches from QB Russell Wilson in his first Steelers start. Second 100-yard game of the season (111), and also collected his first TD of 2024. Caught 5-of-9 targets for 22.2 yards per catch (season-high), more than any WR pre-Monday Night Football with eight targets or more. Two great explosive plays despite both being underthrown. Double-explosive 44-yarder with an impressive one-handed contested grab, and 37-yard circus multi-bobble snag deflected off the defender. Great overall game.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
TE Darnell Washington (83.2, 36) was refreshingly involved as a receiver, with four catches (career-high) including two 15-plus catches. All were flat routes close to the line of scrimmage, wide-open on the big gains and taking advantage with YAC. The others were high passes, with nice catches outside his frame. Led the team with an 88.9 REC, along with a good overall day blocking (75.4 PBLK, 63.5 RBLK). Thought the latter would be a bit better, with just one lost rep in my notes. Great to see.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Two players. RB Najee Harris (74.4, 33) thankfully had another 100-yard game (102), with a game-sealing 10-yard TD, and a great 34-yard explosive run. Healthy 4.9 YPA, season-high eight forced missed tackles (T-1st league-wide), three of ten-plus, two of 15 or more, and four first downs. 73.5 RUSH, and best individual grade was a 76.4 PBLK, but a 53.7 REC that wasn’t on him (Wilson flip pass to elude a sack underthrown). Keep rolling, Najee.
TE Pat Freiermuth (71.3, 48) came up large, with both of his catches explosive plays. First, a shallow crosser that Wilson got out nicely despite pressure in his face, and Freiermuth providing explosive YAC and churn at the end for 30 yards. The other was a nice pass and one-handed pluck over his head for 21 yards, with a bit of YAC as well. 81.3 REC, and had some good moments blocking, but his 34.0 RBLK was dinged heavily on a holding penalty (2nd and long toss, why does Pittsburgh do that?).
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Three here. T Broderick Jones (49.8, 68) lands in this tier for the third week in a row, unfortunately. He was torched in pass pro far too often, with double-digit lost reps in my notes and a 30.1 PBLK that’s sixth-worst of the week. Three pressures, two hurries, and a sack allowed, beat bad on a 2nd and 20 horrendous sequence. RBLK was up and down, waning at the end of the game in my opinion (57.5 RBLK). Fingers crossed we see improvements soon.
C Ryan McCollum (48.1, 68) was lower than I expected. He did have a holding penalty where he was beat bad, but context is key. The third-stringers last NFL regular season appearance was way back in 2021, and while it wasn’t perfect, won far more reps than not. Just one pressure and QB hit, no sacks, and movement in the run game. The main struggles I noted were blocking on the move (second level, screen, etc.), so that will be interesting to monitor.
TE MyCole Pruitt (45.3, 30) was the lowest grade on offense. Had several quality blocks as a pass blocker – 73.9, but did have a handful of run block losses (49.3). 48.8 REC on no targets, so PFF must not of like some of his route running.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
DL Keeanu Benton is the only excellent grade (90.2, 37). He made some great situational plays including two passes defensed on the final drive, one a 4th and 5 to allow the offense to ultimately run out the clock. Some nice pass rush and bat attempts as well, but noted several lost reps throughout the game as well. Two tackles, both stops, only one pressure but was consistently affecting pass lanes, and the high-end plays were excellent.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
EDGE Alex Highsmith (84.3, 42) was consistently winning. This included three total pressures, two hits, and one hurry that all tied for the team leads, pointing to the quick release of QB Aaron Rodgers making it extremely difficult to get to the passer. He made his presence felt with several pass rush wins, along with two tackles, and one a run stop in the red zone.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Two here. CB Beanie Bishop Jr. (78.8, 47) had a monster game, stepping up in a poor matchup on paper, highlighted by two interceptions. One was a one-handed pluck undercutting the route near the end of the first half, and the second on a drop that bounced off the WR and providing an explosive 41-yard return to the one-yard line leading to a touchdown. Beanie season.
DL Larry Ogunjobi (71.1, 32) had the teams only sack on a first drive 3rd and 8 for a three-and-out. Provided so other nice pass rush wins as well, including three QB hits along with a TFL, but thought his run defense wasn’t as strong overall. PFF graded him fairly evenly: 72.3 RDEF, 70.2 TACK, 71.8 PRUSH. The latter seems too low given his production and quick pass situations overall.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Six players. Jeremiah Moon (49.7, 14) was a goose egg on the stat sheet, and was beat on a handful of reps in my notes in but run and pass. The only positive I had was a fourth quarter pass rush. 55.0 RDEF and 51.7 PRUSH. No offense, but great to have Highsmith back.
CB James Pierre (48.4, 35) was forced into action due to injury, and Rodgers picked on him. He was charged for two catches on three targets per PFF, allowing two chunk catches for 35 yards including a 20-yard explosive play. Was beat on a red zone/end zone target as well that luckily was out of bounds in the third quarter. 45.5 COV. Did tackle well (77.9), but largely on chunk plays. The exception was a great run tackle for a loss of one (64.9 RDEF).
DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (44.8, 4) had a particularly notable poor play, a missed run angle/tackle opportunity on the first 13-yard rushing TD (54.3 RDEF). Goose egg on the stat sheet including no pressure as well (58.5 PRUSH).
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (42.5, 56) was on cleanup duty, particularly on big plays and missed tackles from others on RB Breece Hall in the first half. He did have a TD saving tackle chasing down a 57-yard catch, but had a missed tackle/angle in the fourth quarter that dinged his grade most, going for an explosive 27-yard explosive catch. 44.7 COV was his worst individual grade (61.6 RDEF, 58.4 TACK).
DL Dean Lowry (41.3, 8) also had a poor rep on the first 13-yard TD run, but did note a few good reps of pass rush push. PFF thought differently: 60.0 RDEF, 54.1 PRUSH.
CB Donte Jackson was the lowest graded defender (40.7, 22), and having to leave the game was insult to injury. Other than a great run TFL with awesome recognition, it was a poor outing. Two missed tackles, including the 57-yarder with bad technique and angle, and was beat in coverage on a couple Jets miscues as well. 77.4 RDEF, but 31.4 COV and 26.1 TAK were fair grades in my opinion.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
Dean Lowry is the highest graded special teamer and Steeler of Week 7 (93.8, 4). Provided a huge FG block in the third quarter, stifling a would-be momentum shift and holding the lead to 23-15.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Pierre is a much better core special teamer (85.2, 17) than his bad defensive grade. Caused a forced fumble on a 4-yard kick return as he ran out of bounds, forced a fair catch as a gunner, and also pushed another kick return out for his second ST tackle of the night.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Connor Heyward (73.7, 17) had a nice one, particularly enjoying his great 25-yard kick return tackle through the block attempt, hard-hitting them both to the turf. Had another tackle too, but the returner slipped on this one.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Just one, unsurprising in a fantastic day for the unit, Fitzpatrick (29.5, 5). This was due to a terrible leveraging penalty on punt block team, literally jumping over the defender with no push off but was still flagged. He also showed great punt block effort on another, and Pittsburgh really showed high priority and effort to create splash.
Surprises:
- QB Russell Wilson (64.1, 68). The first four drives were shaky, but then Wilson cooked for 249 pass yards (a Steelers record debut) two passing TDs and a rushing TD, along with five explosive pass plays in a refreshing second-straight 30-plus scoring outing for Pittsburgh’s offense. There were accuracy issues, but another major positive difference from Justin Fields was play-action. Expected a better grade.
- Several special teams grades lower than anticipated.
- LB grades, thought Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson would be in the bad tier.
Who were yours?
STEELERS WEEK 7 VS. COWBOYS & TOTAL REGULAR SEASON SNAPS:
WEEK 7 SNAP LEADERS:
OFF- Ru.Wilson, OL.
DEF- J.Porter, D.Elliott.
ST- Co.Heyward, J.Pierre, P.Wilson, T.Edmunds, M.Robinson, M.Killebrew, R.Williams.