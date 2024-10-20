Steelers Vs. Jets: Inactives For Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of players who will be inactive for their Week 7 Sunday night regular-season home game against the New York Jets and, as expected, a few players from the home team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After being officially ruled out for the Sunday night game on the Friday injury report, RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring), and C Zach Frazier (ankle) are all inactive for the Steelers.

For Patterson, who sustained his ankle injury several Sundays ago, tonight this will mark the third game this season that he’s missed. Herbig, who was injured during the Week 5 Sunday night home game, will be sidelined for the second time this season. Sunday night will mark the first game missed this season for Frazier, who sustained his ankle injury last Sunday.

Also inactive Sunday night due to injuries are rookie WR Roman Wilson and S Damontae Kazee, who sustained an ankle injury in pregame warm-ups ahead of the Steelers’ Week 5 game. Kazee, who was able to practice fully on Friday, was added as questionable on the team’s injury report on Saturday afternoon. This will mark the second consecutive game that he has missed due to that ankle injury. Wilson, who made his NFL debut in Week 6, was also listed as questionable on the Friday injury report after he was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday and Friday with a hamstring injury.

Steelers QB Kyle Allen, who was active as the backup to QB Justin Fields for the first five games of the regular season, is once again the inactive third emergency quarterback for Sunday night.

The Steelers’ list of inactive players also technically includes one healthy scratch in RB Aaron Shampklin.

In other notable Week 7 pregame news, G Max Scharping is active on Sunday for the first time this season. The team will also have TE MyCole Pruitt back Sunday night. He missed the last four games with a knee injury. OLB Alex Highsmith is also active Sunday night after missing the last three games with a groin injury.

On Saturday, the Steelers signed OLB Ade Ogundeji to their 53-man roster from the team’s practice squad and elevated WR Brandon Johnson and RB Jonathan Ward to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad. All three players are active for Sunday’s night game against the Jets.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

C Zach Frazier

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

OLB Nick Herbig

WR Roman Wilson

S Damontae Kazee

RB Aaron Shampklin

Jets’ Inactive Players

T Carter Warren

OL Max Mitchell

RB Israel Abanikanda

EDGE Braiden McGregor

WR Malachi Corley

CB Michael Carter II

CB D.J. Reed