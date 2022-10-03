AFC North Week 4 Recap: Steelers Now Sit Alone In Division Cellar

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their Week 4 game against the New York Jets 24-20 at home on Sunday, and they were one of three AFC North team to lose within the division this week.

The Cincinnati Bengals, the lone victorious AFC North team in Week 4, won their game on Thursday night by beating the Miami Dolphins 27-15 at home as quarterback Joe Burrow completed 20 of his 31 pass attempts in that contest for 287 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Burrow’s two touchdown passes went to tight end Hayden Hurst and wide receiver Tee Higgins, who led the team in receiving on Thursday night with seven receptions for 124 yards on nine total targets. Running back Joe Mixon led Cincinnati in rushing in Week 4 with 61 yards and a touchdown on his 24 total carries in the Thursday night contest. Mixon also caught four passes for another 14 yards in his team’s win.

Defensively for the Bengals on Thursday night, linebacker Germaine Pratt led the team in total tackles with nine. Defensive lineman Josh Tupou recorded the only sack for the Bengals against the Dolphins while safety Von Bell registered two interceptions in the game.

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills at home on Sunday and by a score of 23-20. The Bills won the game in the closing seconds thanks to a 21-yard field goal by kicker Tyler Bass. That broke a 20-20 tie.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 20 of his 29 total pass attempts for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in his team’s Sunday home loss. Jackson also rushed for 73 yards on 11 carries against the Bills. His lone touchdown pass of the game went to running back J.K. Dobbins, who also ended Sunday with 41 yards and a touchdown on 13 total carries. Dobbins chipped in another 22 yards on his four receptions in the game.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay led Baltimore in receiving on Sunday with 51 yards on four receptions. Tight end Mark Andrews chipped in just two catches for 15 yards in his team’s loss.

Defensively for the Ravens on Sunday, linebacker Odafe Oweh led the team in total tackles with seven, and he also had the team’s only sack of the game to go along with a forced fumble that the Ravens’ defense recovered. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had an interception against the Bills.

The Cleveland Browns also lost on Sunday as they were beaten by the Atlanta Falcons on the road by a score of 23-20 as quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw one interception and no touchdowns in his team’s second loss of the 2022 regular season. Brissett finished Sunday’s game having completed 21 of his 35 total pass attempts for 234 yards. He was sacked just once in that game, however, and rushed for 16 yards and a touchdown on five total carries.

Browns tight end David Njoku had five receptions for 73 yards and on Sunday while wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones chipped five receptions for 71 yards. Browns running back Nick Chubb led the team in rushing against the Falcons with 118 yards and a touchdown on 19 total carries. Chubb also caught two passes against Atlanta for 9 yards.

Defensively for the Browns on Sunday, linebackers Jacob Phillips and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah each tallied seven total tackles against the Falcons to lead their team. Defensive lineman Jordan Elliott had Cleveland’s only sack on Sunday while cornerback Dedric Ward recorded the only takeaway for the Browns’ defense via an interception.

Looking ahead to Week 5 action in the AFC North, the 1-3 Steelers will play the 3-1 Bills on the road next Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET. The 2-2 Browns will host the 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday afternoon and the 2-2 Ravens will play host to the 2-2 Bengals next Sunday night in a nationally televised game on NBC.