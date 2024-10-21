‘This Team Could Really Make A Run:’ Ben Roethlisberger Foresees Steelers ‘Churning’ After Bye Week

Once again, it looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers will compete for a playoff spot in the AFC. Going into this year, it felt like people were doubting them more than ever. Through seven weeks, they’ve been great. There have definitely been some low moments, but Russell Wilson returned this week and helped the offense chug along to their best day. Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger seems to believe the Steelers could even be one of the best teams in the NFL.
“You’ve got two games with [Wilson], then you get a bye week to put some new wrinkles in, some new challenges,” Roethlisberger said Monday on his podcast, Footbahlin’ with Ben Roethlisberger. “I expect them to come out of the bye week, and I know they don’t wanna look too far ahead, but I will, coming out of the bye just churning.
“I expect it to hit the ground running. No hiccups. There’s a chance that this team could really make a run.”
Looking at the second half of the Steelers’ schedule, it may seem like a stretch to say they could go on a run, but it’s not impossible. Some games look like they will be much easier than they first appeared. Divisional games are always a fight, especially in the AFC North, but the Cleveland Browns are currently spiraling. The Philadelphia Eagles also seem like they won’t be as tough to defeat.
There’s also still a lot of time between now and then. Things could change, for better or worse, for the Steelers. They’ve only seen one game of Wilson as their starter, so some cracks could show as time passes. However, with the bye week still in front of them, they could correct them if they do have any issues.
The last time the Steelers had a bye in Week 9 was in 2022, and they did exactly what Roethlisberger said. They went 7-2 down the stretch, making a push for the playoffs with rookie Kenny Pickett under center. Their roster is better this year than it was then. Whether it’s Wilson or Fields, they have better quarterback play. The Steelers are in a good place right now.
When Roethlisberger says this team could make a run, it’s tough to understand what he means by that. He could be saying the Steelers could compete for a championship, but that feels a little too bold. It’s more likely that they could make a run at winning their division.
The Baltimore Ravens won’t make that easy, though. Even though they still have to play the Kansas City Chiefs, the Steelers’ most important games may be both against the Ravens. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but the AFC North could come down to those two games.
The Steelers still have to play the New York Giants. Like Roethlisberger says, the Steelers likely aren’t looking ahead. They still have one piece of business to finish before they can worry about the second half of their schedule. If they handle the Giants, they’ll sit at 6-2. Hopefully, the Ravens will also drop a game, making the Steelers’ lives easier later in the year.