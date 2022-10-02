2022 Week 4 Steelers Vs Jets Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Thank you for joining us this week for another Pittsburgh Steelers football game. If this is your first time, be sure to refresh the page throughout the game for video highlights, curated tweets, live updates and more. Also, scroll down to the bottom of the page to join the conversation with other fans.
The Steelers are hosting the New York Jets for their second ever meaningful game at Acrisure Stadium. The Jets will be led by Zach Wilson who is just returning from a meniscus tear and bone bruise suffered in the preseason. Head coach of the Jets, Robert Saleh, acknowledged there might be some rust, but wanted to “rip the band-aid off” so this young offensive unit can start growing together.
Both teams are 1-2 heading into this game and what a world of difference 2-2 is compared to the uphill battle of starting 1-3. The Steelers have a particularly daunting schedule upcoming facing the Bills, Buccaneers, Dolphins, and Eagles prior to the bye week.
Each team ruled out one of their defensive starters on Friday with LB Quincy Williams for the Jets and CB Ahkello Witherspoon for the Steelers. The rest of the gameday inactives are as follows:
Steelers Inactive Players
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
QB Mason Rudolph
G Kendrick Green
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
ILB Mark Robinson
WR Steven Sims
OLB David Anenih
Jets Inactive Players
QB Mike White
WR Denzel Mims
CB Bryce Hall
S Will Parks
LB Quincy Williams
OL Cedric Ogbuehi
TE Lawrence Cager
Looks like Cam Sutton is playing after a light practice on Friday due to a groin injury. That is a sigh of relief for this secondary already missing Witherspoon.
Two players were elevated from the practice squad yesterday and are active for today’s game. Cornerback Josh Jackson and outside linebacker Ryan Anderson are active for their first game of the season.