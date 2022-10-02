2022 Week 4 Steelers Vs Jets Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Thank you for joining us this week for another Pittsburgh Steelers football game. If this is your first time, be sure to refresh the page throughout the game for video highlights, curated tweets, live updates and more. Also, scroll down to the bottom of the page to join the conversation with other fans.

The Steelers are hosting the New York Jets for their second ever meaningful game at Acrisure Stadium. The Jets will be led by Zach Wilson who is just returning from a meniscus tear and bone bruise suffered in the preseason. Head coach of the Jets, Robert Saleh, acknowledged there might be some rust, but wanted to “rip the band-aid off” so this young offensive unit can start growing together.

Both teams are 1-2 heading into this game and what a world of difference 2-2 is compared to the uphill battle of starting 1-3. The Steelers have a particularly daunting schedule upcoming facing the Bills, Buccaneers, Dolphins, and Eagles prior to the bye week.

Each team ruled out one of their defensive starters on Friday with LB Quincy Williams for the Jets and CB Ahkello Witherspoon for the Steelers. The rest of the gameday inactives are as follows:

Steelers Inactive Players

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

ILB Mark Robinson

WR Steven Sims

OLB David Anenih

Jets Inactive Players

QB Mike White

WR Denzel Mims

CB Bryce Hall

S Will Parks

LB Quincy Williams

OL Cedric Ogbuehi

TE Lawrence Cager

Looks like Cam Sutton is playing after a light practice on Friday due to a groin injury. That is a sigh of relief for this secondary already missing Witherspoon.

Two players were elevated from the practice squad yesterday and are active for today’s game. Cornerback Josh Jackson and outside linebacker Ryan Anderson are active for their first game of the season.

2022 Week 4 Steelers Vs Jets – What To Watch For https://t.co/7ODxcsaA1Y #Steelers pic.twitter.com/mGveVQdhzq — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎃 (@Steelersdepot) October 2, 2022

Here’s a good look at @AcrisureStadium field. Not great but not too bad after last nights Pitt game. It’s worse in the middle of the field than the perimeter. Obviously still wet and slippery @KDKA pic.twitter.com/tmYBoGKE5z — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) October 2, 2022

You can expect dry and cool conditions at the Steelers game. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/dOskSvntGz — Jessica Faith (@JessicaWPXI) October 2, 2022

Big, big fan of #Jets RB Breece Hall. Landed in a good situation in NY. He's done a really good job of running with patience, seeing holes and bursting through them. Runs behind his pads well, too. Showing a lot of what we saw at Iowa State. pic.twitter.com/kxnvN3fidD — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) October 2, 2022

#Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson is terrific. He is the second-highest targeted player in the red zone in the NFL this season. Routes like this are why. So good in and out of his breaks. Creates easy separation for the score. pic.twitter.com/qbUpWXv4gX — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) October 2, 2022

One thing I noticed with #Jets second-year WR Elijah Moore is his overall feel for when and where to sit down in zones, when to break off routes short, or extend them into windows. Great job here off of play-action sitting into the wide open window, making for an easy throw. pic.twitter.com/0tCCY8VEmi — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) October 2, 2022

Jets' offense. 1st and 10 playaction. Watch out for it, especially on the first play of drives. Jets want to take deep shots. Of course, Zach Wilson's first start so there's a bit of an unknown in how the offense could change. Mobility far different, obviously. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 2, 2022

Jets' o-line has plenty of big bodies but they're hurting at tackle. Alex Highsmith needs to have a big game today. Heyward has good battle vs Tomlinson but want to see him make impact plays in pass game. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 2, 2022

Jets' defense. Front, especially inside is stout. It's my biggest concern. Top ten run defense after facing AFCN gauntlet. Williams, Rankins, Thomas are strong trio. Steelers' interior o-line key to success. Can they run inside? — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 2, 2022

Coverage wise, they're a base zone team. C2, C4, some C6. Four man rush with twists and games to get home. Man coverage = pressure packages. Cover 1/1 Lurk, Trubisky better know where hot route is. Jets will bring numbers. Lots of sim pressures, too. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 2, 2022