2022 Week 4 Steelers Vs Jets Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers narrowed the gap between them and the New York Jets with a late interception in the first half by Cam Sutton followed by a massive 59 yard field goal for Chris Boswell.

Overall the game has been frustrating for the Steelers as much of the same issues continue to plague their offense and defense. Poor 3rd down offense and a defense that is vulnerable to runs up the middle.

1stH notes:

Steelers 1-6 on 3rd 😢

6 flags 45 😢

Diontae drop resulted in INT

Oline started ok, getting leaky

Bad PH3 punting

Steelers rushed for 63

Almost TD to Diontae big

Jets easy MOF catches

Sutton INT HUGE

Late roughing=Boz Long 3 👀

Michael Carter went up the middle on 1st down for just a yard. Minkah Fitzpatrick jarred the ball loose to force an incompletion on 2nd. On 3rd and 9, the pass went incomplete intended for Garrett Wilson. The Jets punt was fielded by Gunner Olszewski. He span into contact and fumbled, but it was recovered by the Steelers.

Out comes Kenny Pickett! Tomlin is officially benching Mitch Trubisky. The offense has been completely unacceptable through 7 halves this season, so its time for a change.

On 1st and 10, Pickett handed off to Najee Harris up the middle for about 4 yards. Harris again on 2nd to make it 3rd and 1. No gain. 4th and 1 and the offense is staying out. That is pretty aggressive for Pickett’s first drive. Pickett with the QB sneak to convert. Gutsy call.

Diontae Johnson on the jet sweep. CJ Mosley with the late helmet to helmet, so another 15 yards tacked onto the end of the play. On the 49 yard line in Jets’ territory. Pickett dialed up a deep pass to Chase Claypool. It bounced off his hands and into Jordan Whitehead for an interception.

Chase Claypool needs to high point that ball

3rd and 6 upcoming for the Jets, Wilson threw an interception to Minkah Fitzpatrick. It was returned for a touchdown. Penalty was offensive pass interference, but declined. Ruled a touchdown on the field. It looked borderline if he stepped out. He was out at the four yard line.

On 1st and goal Pickett complete to Zach Gentry for two yards. Najee Harris up the middle for another couple yards. Kenny Pickett with another QB sneak for the touchdown. 13-10 Steelers.

The kickoff resulted in a touchback.

On 3rd and 5 for the Jets, Wilson connected with Tyler Conklin for 18 yards.

On 2nd and 5, Alex Highsmith nearly in for the sack, but an incompletion. 3rd and 5, false start. 3rd and 10 the pass fell incomplete, nearly picked off by Minkah Fitzpatrick on the deflection.

Steelers get the ball at their own 18 after the interception. Pickett complete to Freiermuth for 14 yards on 1st down.

On 1st and 10, Najee Harris up the middle for 16 yards.

Pickett complete to Freiermuth again for 4 yards, but nothing on 2nd down for Najee Harris. 3rd and 6, Pickett scrambled for 7 yards and a conversion. Nice to see some quarterback mobility actually netting positive returns.

On 1st and 10, Jaylen Warren up the middle for just one yard. On 2nd, Pickett found Pickens for 5 yards. 3rd and 4 upcoming, Pickens targeted again to pickup 13 and convert.

Now in the redzone, on 1st and 10 Kevin Dotson called for ineligible man downfield. On 1st and 15, Harris up the middle for 4 yards.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 13-10 STEELERS.

Another connection from Pickett to Freiermuth on 3rd down with pressure in his face for 18 yards. Pickett rushed for 2 yards and a touchdown the next play. He fought through a couple tacklers to score, too. 20-10 Steelers.