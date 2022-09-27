Watch: The Steelers O-Line Were People Movers Against The Browns

Bringing you guys another video today. Highlighting the job the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line did run blocking in the first half of Thursday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. While the overall offensive output was still poor, the line did generate a good push to open up running lanes for the ground game. We highlight the job Dan Moore, Kevin Dotson, Mason Cole, and James Daniels did last week.

