Watch: The Depot 180 — September 20 — Episode 258

Episode 258 — September 20, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

I begin today’s video recapping key moments from Sunday’s loss against the New England Patriots. I also discuss the failure of the offense and the early blame game going around in the media. With a game on Thursday Night Football in just a couple days, I finish the episode with a quick injury update for the Steelers and the their opponent, the Cleveland Browns.

