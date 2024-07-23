Watch: The Depot 180 — July 23 — Episode 436

Episode 436 — July 23, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers have now tried out six total players in the two days leading up to training camp. Tuesday’s tryout players were the most interesting with a trio of receivers being brought in. In today’s episode, I talk about the tryout players and highlight one particular WR who would make the most sense to eventually sign to the 90-man roster. I also discuss the start of training camp and some storylines around the league to keep an eye on.

