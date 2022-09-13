Report: Steelers Signing OLB Ryan Anderson To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing OLB Ryan Anderson to their practice squad, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Pittsburgh worked out Anderson Tuesday and evidently saw enough to sign him. A former second round pick in 2017, Anderson hasn’t played a regular snap since 2020, suspended for the first six weeks of last year and never latching on with a team.

During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin said the team was likely to add another outside linebacker at least for “practice purposes.” Tomlin didn’t commit to needing to add another OLB to the 53-man roster, though with the team now down to three, they’re likely to at least elevate someone for this weekend’s home opener against the New England Patriots.

Anderson has appeared in 52 games, recording six-career sacks, all spent with Washington.

The Steelers now have Delontae Scott and Anderson on the practice squad.