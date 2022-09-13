Report: Steelers Working Out Veteran OLB Ryan Anderson Tuesday

With T.J. Watt out at least a month, the Pittsburgh Steelers are exploring external options to bolster their pass rush. The team is reportedly working out veteran EDGE rusher Ryan Anderson, according to a tweet from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero sent out moments ago.

Anderson, 28, was a former second round pick of Washington in the 2017 NFL Draft. His career has been quiet with just six career sacks and he didn’t appear in a regular season game in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants in March of 2021 but was suspended later that summer for six games due to violating the league’s PED policy. The Giants released him during final cutdowns. Though it’s a little outdated at this point, check out our pre-draft profile on Anderson coming out of Alabama.

Initial news on Watt’s pec injury have been encouraging and it appears as if he’ll return sometime this season. But even in a best-case scenario, he’s going to miss at least a month of the season and as Pelissero notes, is likely to go on injured reserve. That would free up a roster spot for the team to add more OLB help. Internally, the team will look to Malik Reed as its new starting LOLB. Jamir Jones is currently slated to become the #3 while Delontae Scott is on the Steelers’ practice squad.

It’s possible the Steelers are working out other EDGE rushers today and a signing could happen by 4 PM this afternoon.