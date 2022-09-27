Former Steelers OLB Derrek Tuszka Claimed By Chargers

Though it was logical to believe a reunion between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Derrek Tuskza would be in order, he is heading out west. After being released by the Tennessee Titans yesterday, the Los Angeles Chargers have claimed him off waivers, the team announced moments ago.

we've claimed OLB Derrek Tuszka off waivers and placed Jalen Guyton on injured-reserve. → https://t.co/3wU9BL3BMn pic.twitter.com/TWrZ3JbB0z — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 27, 2022

Pittsburgh signed Tuszka last September, first to their practice squad and later their 53-man roster. He appeared in 15 games with the Steelers, recording 18 tackles and a pair of sacks, taking over as the team’s #3 OLB late in the season. The Steelers carried him through this summer and his odds of making the team looked good. But Pittsburgh traded for Malik Reed and soon after claimed Jamir Jones off waivers, leaving Tuszka as odd-man out.

The Titans claimed Tuszka off waivers and carried him on their roster the first three weeks. He appeared in last Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, splitting time between defense and special teams and recording two total tackles. With the Steelers ahead of the Chargers in the waiver order, it doesn’t appear the team put in a waiver claim for Tuszka. Instead, they’ll roll with Alex Highsmith, Malik Reed, Jamir Jones, and David Anenih as the four EDGE rosters on their 53-man roster until T.J. Watt returns roughly one month from now.

Pittsburgh’s pass rush has certainly suffered without Watt, registering just two sacks the last two games, so the sooner he returns, the better.