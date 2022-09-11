2022 NFL Week 1 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|2022 Week 1 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Rams +2.5
|Bills -2.5
|Rams +2.5
|Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick’em
|Panthers
|Browns
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons +5.5
|Saints -5.5
|Saints -5.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +7
|Bears +7
|Bears +7
|New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -3.5
|Dolphins -3.5
|Dolphins -3.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +4
|Eagles -4
|Eagles -4
|Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +7
|Texans +7
|Texans +7
|Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +7
|Ravens -7
|Ravens -7
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders -2.5
|Jaguars +2.5
|Jaguars +2.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +6
|Chiefs -6
|Chiefs -6
|New York Giants at Tennessee Titans 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -5.5
|Titans -5.5
|Titans -5.5
|Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings +1.5
|Packers -1.5
|Packers -1.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -3.5
|Chargers -3.5
|Chargers -3.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys +2.5
|Buccaneers -2.5
|Buccaneers -2.5
|Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Seahawks +6.5
|Broncos -6.5
|Broncos -6.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -6.5
|Steelers +6.5
|Bengals -6.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Bengals 24-20
|Bengals 27-17
|Results
|0-0
|0-0
|2021 Results
|142-141-2
|144-139-2