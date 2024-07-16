The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Joint Camp Practice Against Bills, XFL Kickoff Study, Player Betting Lines & More

Season 14, Episode 154 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday episode, site contributors Joe Clark and Ross McCorkle join me with Alex Kozora having the day off. I start the show by reintroducing Joe and Ross to the show, so listeners can learn more about them and their new podcast, “The Depot Dive.”

After some fun at the top of the show, the three of us discuss the Monday news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Buffalo Bills for a joint training camp practice at Acrisure Stadium in the middle of August and just a few days before the two teams play each other in a preseason game.

A new study on the NFL’s new kickoff rule that is based on the XFL’s usage of it hit the internet on Monday, so the three of us discuss the stats and findings to come out of that post.

We move on to talk about the main concerns that Joe and Ross have about the 2024 Steelers on both sides of the football ahead of training camp getting underway in a few more weeks.

Also in this show, I ask Joe and Ross to both name a dark horse roster player for the Steelers on both sides of the football. Essentially, one player on offense and defense that many probably don’t have making the 53-man roster that just might after the dust finally settles.

Several over/under lines for individual Steelers are now out for the 2024 season so I get Joe and Ross to analyze each and make their predictions. A lot of overs are picked here.

We also go over who the Steelers’ second leading “wide receiver” might be in 2024 based on early thoughts ahead of training camp getting underway.

We certainly do appreciate Joe and Ross spending their morning with us on the podcast. Make sure to follow both of them on Twitter/X at @jclark1233 and @Ross_McCorkle, respectively, please listen to their new podcast as well.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 90-minute episode and we end it by answering a few questions we received from listeners of the show.

