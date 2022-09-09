The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Injury Updates, 2022 Season Predictions, Bengals Game Preview, Week 1 Picks, & More

Season 13, Episode 19 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their injury situation heading into Friday’s practice as the team continues to prepare to play the Cincinnati Bengals on the road on Sunday in Week 1 action to get 2022 started.

After going over the latest news surrounding the Steelers, which includes covering a few comments made on Thursday by Matt Canada and Teryl Austin, Alex and I get hard and heavy into our look at the 2022 team. We go over our thoughts on the 2022 Steelers in all three phases and reveal our record predictions and if we think the team will make the playoffs. We go over our entire predictions for the NFL in 2022 when it comes to the playoffs and Super Bowl.

Alex and I discuss the ceiling and the floor for the 2022 Steelers before welcoming Paul Dehner Jr. from The Athletic back to the show again. Paul, who covers the Bengals, helps us preview the Sunday Week 1 game between the two AFC North teams. He fills us in on the changes the Bengals made during the offseason in addition to his expectations for the 2022 team. Paul also gives us his thoughts on the 2022 Steelers prior to giving us his score prediction for Sunday’s game.

If not already doing so, please follow Paul on Twitter at @pauldehnerjr and read his work online here: https://theathletic.com/author/paul-dehner-jr/

Alex and I then move on to provide our own breakdown of the Steelers’ Sunday road game against the Bengals. We then move on to provide our Week 1 picks against the spread as sponsored by MyBookie.ag. That of course includes the two of us providing our own score predictions for the Steelers’ Sunday game against the Bengals.

We mix in other Steelers’ talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Injury Updates, 2022 Season Predictions, Bengals Game Preview, Week 1 Picks, & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-sep-9-episode-1610

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 19 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n