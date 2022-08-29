Omar Khan ‘Doesn’t Anticipate’ Any Changes In The QB Room Prior To The Regular Season

On Monday morning, Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan appeared as a guest on the All Things Covered podcast hosted by former Steelers DB Bryant McFadden. The two talked about his new role in the organization after he got promoted to the GM job as well as the transition going from Ben Roethlisberger to a new QB under center in 2022.

When asked by McFadden about if the three QBs currently on the roster will be the same QBs on the roster come Week 1 of the regular season, Khan stayed close to the belt with his answer, not divulging any information we haven’t already heard from the newly minted general manager.

“I mean, I don’t anticipate to be any different,” Khan said to McFadden on the All Things Covered podcast. “Those three guys are in there. We feel very good about the three quarterbacks and they’re competing, and coach will decide how things will shake out. But yeah, we feel good about the three guys we have on the roster.”

Khan recently spoke on the Pat McAfee Show and iterated the same notion that the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t actively shopping any of the quarterbacks on the roster. The QB that often is brought up in potential trade talks is Mason Rudolph who appears to have been beaten out by rookie Kenny Pickett for the #2 spot on the depth chart. Being in the final year of his deal with a low chance of returning to Pittsburgh next season, there has been much speculation that Rudolph could get dealt prior to the start of the regular season should a team offer the right price.

While Khan may say that he doesn’t anticipate the QB room to be any different a week from now, that doesn’t mean he won’t field calls that may come in from other teams inquiring about the availability of Rudolph. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently said that there has been interest by teams around the league in possibly trading for Rudolph, so a team could come to the table and meet Khan’s demands in terms of player or draft pick compensation.

Either way, the fate of Mason Rudolph as a member of the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be resolved a week from now as teams set their initial 53-man rosters and start prep for the start of the regular season. Pittsburgh should feel good about all three QBs currently on the roster, but Khan also didn’t turn down the possibility of moving one of them if the opportunity was right.