Dan Moore Jr., George Pickens Catching The Eyes Of Alex Highsmith So Far In Training Camp

Early in training camp, a pair of young players on the offensive side of the football are generating a lot of buzz at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to hold a full practice in pads due to the league’s new ramp-up policy for training camp, rookie wide receiver George Pickens and second-year left tackle Dan Moore Jr. are turning heads and drawing some serious attention through four full training camp practices on Chuck Noll Field, according to third-year linebacker Alex Highsmith, he said to 93.7 The Fan’s Josh Rowntree prior to practice Monday.

Asked Alex Highsmith what offensive players have impressed him most in camp so far. His answer: George Pickens and Dan Moore Jr. #Steelers @937theFan — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) August 1, 2022

As far as the Pickens portion of Highsmith’s answer goes, that shouldn’t be much of a surprise at all, considering the waves Pickens has made through four practices in helmets and shorts, showing off his speed, physicality, and overall body control in the air contorting for a handful of highlight-reel catches in training camp to date.

Fellow wide receiver Chase Claypool stated last week in Latrobe that Pickens was going to be the best rookie wide receiver in the NFL this season. New Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky piled on the praise Monday morning to Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley, stating that Pickens has so much bounce and change of direction in his game that you can’t even tell he was injured last season at Georgia.

“You can’t even notice he was hurt last year,” Trubisky said to Varley, according to Steelers.com. “He has so much bounce, change of direction. You are going from a college system to an NFL system, but he is picking it up very quick. He has been making plays and turning heads out here.”