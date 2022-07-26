Are We Going To See A Chris Boswell Extension Done Soon As Training Camp Begins?

It’s Tuesday, July 26. The official start date of the 2022 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Throughout the day, players will report to Latrobe, PA and run the conditioning test to officially get training camp underway.

Typically, training camp is when the Steelers start the negotiation process with several of their upcoming free agents they want to re-sign. To much surprise of many, Pittsburgh inked All-Pro S Minkah Fitzpatrick to a new deal early in the summer, officially tying him to Pittsburgh through 2026, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

While there has been much-anticipation made about whether or not WR Diontae Johnson will find himself signing a new deal with Pittsburgh prior to the start of the 2022 regular season, another name that isn’t often mentioned along with the team’s top players is in-line for a lucrative contract extension for his position. That name is Chris Boswell.

It has been widely speculated that Boswell would get a contract from the Steelers prior to the start of the regular season that could rival that of All-Pro K Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens, possibly pushing him to be the highest-paid kicker in the league. Dave Bryan and Alex Kozora have often said on The Terrible Podcast that they both wouldn’t be shocked if Boswell got signed, sealed, and delivered on a new as soon as the first day training camp begins.

This being said, should we be expecting a Boswell deal done in the next 48-72 hours?

It’s reasonable to think so, especially after ST Coordinator Danny Smith mentioned earlier this offseason that he expects a Boswell deal to get done “at some point”.

“At some point” is a relatively vague answer, but seeing as Boswell has gotten the Steelers out of multiple pickles in recent seasons due to his clutch factor to nail kicks in the difficult weather conditions at now Acrisure Stadium, it’s no shock that Smith as well as HC Mike Tomlin and the rest of the team would pound the table for a Boswell extension sooner-rather-than-later. To prevent any concern about potential injury at the start of camp and secure himself financially, an announcement of Boswell signing an extension within the next couple of days should be on everyone’s radar.