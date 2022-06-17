New Contract Details For Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick

The ink on the contract signed on Thursday by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has finally dried. After getting some early details on the numbers on Thursday morning, we can now pass along the rest of the structure on Friday morning.

As previously reported, Fitzpatrick received a signing bonus of $17.5 million as part of his extension. His 2022 base salary is $4 million and he has a roster bonus of $624,235 included which is a prorated amount for a 17th game left over from his old money amount. $36 million, essentially the first two years of the deal, is fully guaranteed.

As for the rest of the structure, it’s really quite simple, per Over the Cap. The deal calls for base salaries in 2023 to 2026 of $14.5 million, $14.5 million, $15.5 million and $17.6 million, respectively.

As previously reported, Fitzpatrick cap charge in 2022 will be $8,124,235, a decrease of $2,487,765 from what it originally was before he signed his new deal.

Fitzpatrick’s new money amount is officially $72.988 million and that makes his new money average, $18.247 million. That new money average tops the $17.5 million of Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. Fitzpatrick’s new money through the first new year of the contract is $25.388 million.