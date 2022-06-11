Watch: Minkah Fitzpatrick Bails Out The Steelers’ Defense (Over And Over)

New video for you guys today. A relatively short one, a cut-up of all eight of Minkah Fitzpatrick’s solo tackles on runs of 20+ yards last year. Those eight solo tackles were easily the most in football and shows how often the Steelers’ front seven struggled last year, forcing Fitzpatrick to clean up their messes time and time again. Fitzpatrick’s tackles helped make a historically bad run defense slightly less terrible and his ability to make these open-field plays were an underrated trait.

