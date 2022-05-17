Rookie DB Bryce Watts Reverts To Steelers Reserve/Injured List After Clearing Waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived rookie defensive back Bryce Watts as injured on Monday, and as expected, the undrafted player out of Massachusetts has now reverted to the team’s Reserve/Injured list after going unclaimed on Tuesday.

Watts was one of the 10 undrafted players originally signed by the Steelers at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was given a signing bonus of $10,000 as part of his deal.

Watts took part in the Steelers rookie minicamp this past weekend and during it he must have suffered a serious injury. If that’s the case, Watts might need surgery and then might need to stay on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on a split salary while he recovers.

Watts is the second Steelers defensive back in a week to be waived injured and then revert to the team’s Reserve/Injured list. The other defensive back to do so recently was Isaiah Johnson. The Steelers have not yet waived Johnson again with any sort of an injury settlement.

Like Johnson, Watts will not count against the Steelers’ 90-man offseason roster with him being on the Reserve/Injured list.

The Steelers seemingly signed rookie defensive back Carlins Platel to the roster on Monday to take Watts’ place. Platel, a South Carolina product, was one of several players that took part in the Steelers recent rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.