Steelers Now Betting Favorite To Draft Liberty’s Malik Willis In 2022 NFL Draft

Just one week away from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers have moved into the top slot as the betting favorite to draft Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Steelers are now the betting favorite to draft the dynamic dual-threat quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as the new betting favorite to draft Malik Willis at @FDSportsbook: Steelers (+250)

Panthers (+350)

Saints (+350)

Falcons (+600)

Seahawks (+600)

Lions (+900)

Commanders (20/1)

Giants (20/1)

Texans (30/1)

Colts (30/1)

Eagles (30/1)#NFLDraft — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) April 21, 2022

With one week away from the start of the draft, the Steelers have passed the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints to become the favorite in the 2022 NFL Draft at +250, edging out the Panthers and Saints each at +350.

The Steelers are coming off of a visit with Willis on Wednesday at the Steelers’ South Side Facility, so it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the Steelers have moved into the top slot as the betting favorite to draft Willis.

Pittsburgh has, as is well known by now, shown a ton of interest in the dynamic quarterback dating back to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL. Along with multiple meetings there, the Steelers met with Willis at the NFL Scouting Combine, sent a large contingent to his Pro Day, and had him into the facility for a pre-draft visit.

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. We’ll see if the heavy smoke turns into an inferno next week.