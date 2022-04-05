Mitch Trubisky Invites Several Steelers To His House For Offseason Workout

Mitch Trubisky is showing his hospitable side this weekend coupled with the chance to get to know his new Pittsburgh Steelers’ teammates a bit better. According to this tweet from NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, Trubisky is inviting several Steelers to his Florida house to workout and hangout this weekend. Those on the guest list include QBs Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins along with RB Najee Harris along with unspecified wideouts.

A smart way to get a jump on the offseason with your new team. The Steelers won’t hold any OTAs until late May more than six weeks away, so any chance for reps are invaluable. It’s also a good chance to get to know the guys you’ll be playing with on Sundays this season.

Though the Steelers are framing things as open competition, Trubisky will presumably be the Steelers’ starter after signing a two-year deal in free agency. He’s likely to beat out Mason Rudolph this summer and though the Steelers seem keen on drafting a quarterback, it’s unlikely Mike Tomlin will start a rookie out of the gate.

Trubisky is looking for stable ground after a turbulent NFL career. His four years in Chicago were up-and-down, leading both sides to move on after the 2020 season. He took a one-year deal in Buffalo to backup Josh Allen, rarely seeing the field. Pittsburgh provides Trubisky a chance to truly rebuild his career in starter’s fashion and he’s a functional fit in Matt Canada’s offense, his skillset meshing better than Ben Roethlisberger’s limitations.

Seeing Trubisky get some of the guys together is an encouraging initial sign. Of course, all will be forgotten once the games start to matter. Trubisky will have to show he’s not the same quarterback he was in Chicago. If he can, he’ll make solid money in Pittsburgh and soon cash in on an even bigger deal than the one he just signed. If he can’t, his stay in Pittsburgh, and perhaps in the NFL, will be short.