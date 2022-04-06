Mike Tomlin And Kevin Colbert Attend LSU Pro Day

Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert are making one more stop along the Pro Day trail, attending the LSU Tigers’ Wednesday workout. According to Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy, the team has also brought DBs Coach Grady Brown into town with eyes on CB Derek Stingley Jr.

All 32 teams in Baton Rouge for LSU pro-day. Top decision-makers are Steelers GM Kevin Colbert & HC Mike Tomlin, Commanders GM Martin Mayhew, & Chargers HC Brandon Staley. Nine DB coaches here to workout junior CB Derek Stingley Jr: AZ, ATL, DET, LAC, NYJ, NYG, PHI, PIT, SEA pic.twitter.com/bxRXbf77dH — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 6, 2022

Stingley is regarded as one of the top corners in this class. He burst onto the scene with a sensational freshman season but his play slipped from there, dealing with injuries in 2021 that limited him to just three games. He underwent foot surgery in early October. But he picked off a whopping six passes in 2019 and practice clips showed him being able to man-up against Ja’Marr Chase. Talent isn’t a question with Stingley. It’s just a matter of whether or not he can show health and consistency.

But Stingley isn’t the only name worth watching. The number of Tigers invited to this year’s Combine was extensive and include: linebacker Damone Clark, running back Ty Davis-Price, offensive lineman Austin Deculus, defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr., defensive back Cordale Flott, offensive lineman Chasen Hines, offensive lineman Ed Ingram, defensive back Derek Stingley Jr., and kicker Cade York.

Clark is a heady off-ball linebacker though his draft stock has taken a major fit following news of a spinal surgery that’s likely to knock him out for his rookie year. Farrell Jr. is one of the best interior pluggers in this class while Ingram is a powerful and athletic lineman, though he has off-field questions teams will be asking about. Davis-Price is a big running back who put up 287 yards against Florida this year.

Though there will be a couple individual workouts and second Pro Days after today, LSU’s workout wraps up the main portion of the circuit. Tomlin and Colbert was as active as ever on the Pro Day trail, casting a wide net of possible first-round options.