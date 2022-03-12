Watch: Steelers Free Agency Predictions

Welcome back to another video. Dave and I discussed it on Friday’s The Terrible Podcast but I wanted to do a quick video for those who haven’t heard the podcast.

With free agency starting next week, here are my predictions of what happens to the 15 pending unrestricted Steelers’ free agents. From JuJu Smith-Schuster to Kalen Ballage, these are my thoughts on who will stay and who will go.

