Season 12, Episode 99 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and both the plausibility and probability of him getting traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the next week. Watson is being discussed because of the recent report by Shaun King that the Steelers could be in play for Watson pending his legal outcomes, which could be known soon.

In total, Alex and I spend an hour talking about Watson’s situation and we attempt to cover it from every angle. We also talk about the list of other teams that might be trying to trade for Watson.

Alex and I move on to talk about several outside free agents the Steelers are now being linked to as of this week. We go over the list and discuss the report that the Steelers are interested in re-signing Terrell Edmunds.

Alex has completed his 2022 free agent wishlists for the Steelers as of Friday morning so we review his selections during this show. Alex and I also go through the 16 Steelers players set to become unrestricted free agents next week and attempt to predict which ones will ultimately re-sign with the team.

To wrap up this Friday episode, Alex and I attempt to answer a few questions we received recently from the listenership.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers FA Wishlists, URFA Predictions, Deshaun Watson Trade Plausibility, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-mar-11-episode-1536

