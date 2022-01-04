Steelers Vs. Browns Week 17 Recap: PFF Total Snaps & Grades

What a storybook and emotional win for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning 26-14 to bring their record to 8-7-1 and keep playoff hopes alive! In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus and takeaways from watching the film.
Let’s start with the offense:
Fullback Derek Watt tops the PFF grades on his five snaps (80.8) with a fourth down run for a conversion along with the key block on running back Najee Harris’ (78.4) final touchdown! Guard Trai Turner received the top grade (80.6) of those with more snaps, along with lineman John Leglue and J.C. Hassenauer with 70+ grades and tight end Kevin Rader on his limited snaps as well! The below 50 grades this week include guard Joe Haeg, tackle Dan Moore, and low in my opinion, while not spectacular, is quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (42.8).
The Pittsburgh offense started the game, giving to Harris for a four-yard gain with a good push from Leglue and tackle Chukwuma Okorafor. On second and six Roethlisberger threw his first pass to wide receiver Chase Claypool on an out route for the catch and run, extending as he went out of bounds to pick up just enough for the first down. The following first down, tight end Pat Freiermuth goes in motion and was the read off play action in the flat but was read well by the defender and dropped for a loss of four. On second and 14 the pass from Roethlisberger was a bit high, but hit wide receiver Diontae Johnson’s hands and should have been caught, instead incomplete. Third and 14 now, Roethlisberger took a low snap from Hassenauer (who got the start over center Kendrick Green), throwing the drag route to Claypool and frustratingly Johnson jogged off the line with no effort to block on the eight-yard gain leading to fourth down. Short opening drive, no score.
Returning quickly at 10:43, Harris got the first down carry with Rader pulling to create space along with Hassenauer and Okorafor getting a good push but Turner losing his block and allowing the tackle on the gain of three. On second and seven the entire offensive line got a great push along with tight end Zach Gentry, with Harris cutting between Hassenauer and Turner for the eight-yard gain and first down! Third straight run here, and another success for six yards with Freiermuth and Claypool blocking the edge just enough for him to bounce out for the gain of six. On second and four Roethlisberger threw quick to Claypool in traffic falling incomplete. Johnson had a frustrating false start here as we have seen too many times recently, setting up third and nine for the teams second quick penalty. Another frustrating throw short of the sticks here, behind the line to Harris where the defensive back was right there to make the tackle for a loss of two! Two punts to start, still no score.
With 5:28 left following the huge fourth down stop by the Pittsburgh defense, the first down was a carry where Hassenauer fell off his block but Turner and Okorafor got a good seal and Harris did an awesome job fighting through contact from multiple defenders for the five-yard gain! On second and five Johnson ran a stop route for the catch and easy first down on the gain of six. The following first down Roethlisberger thought he had a free play, targeting Johnson deep in double coverage incomplete. On second and ten Turner had a good block along with a combo block from Hassenauer playing to the whistle and Freiermuth on the second level to aid in Harris’ run of eight yards! Third and two now and Turner combo blocked missing the blitzer who tripped Harris up on the run short of the sticks! Pittsburgh decides to go for it on fourth and one good push from Hassenauer, Turner, and Okorafor with the handoff going to Watt and good hustle from Gentry to push the pile to ensure the first down!
The drive continued with a screen to Johnson that went nowhere with more defenders than blockers for no gain. On second and ten Roethlisberger targeted wide receiver James Washington deep in single coverage, but he was unable to stack/get free on the incompletion. Third and ten now and Roethlisberger found Johnson for the completion on the quick slant with space but unable to get the needed YAC on the five-yard gain. The Steelers stay aggressive and go for it on fourth down for the second time of the drive, but unfortunately this time was unsuccessful with Roethlisberger not seeing the defender drop off the line into zone and nearly picked off his target to Freiermuth. Like the aggressiveness but unfortunately turnover on downs and no points in field goal range. Still 0-0.
The offense returned to begin the second quarter with good field position off a short punt and no score. Harris started things off with a seven-yard run with great vision and cut behind good blocks from Moore and Gentry pulling. On second and three Roethlisberger faked to Harris from pistol then rolled right behind a Freiermuth chip block to target wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud on the curl route for an 11-yard gain.
The following first down was a run with Moore and Leglue got a good push, but Freiermuth lacked effort, leading to Harris bouncing to the right instead of running forward for no gain. Cleveland was then penalized for the third time lining up offsides. This set up second and five Roethlisberger faked out three defenders with a great pump fake to Freiermuth, then throwing to Harris over the middle and churning hard for the first down and more on the gain of seven!
The drive continued on first down with a quick throw to McCloud who was hit hard at the catch point and was close to an interference, but no call and incomplete. On second and ten Roethlisberger found Johnson on the in route but he took his eyes off the ball on the drop, an unfortunate trend recently after largely improving this on the season. Third and ten now, and another frustrating play call on a screen to Claypool for three yards where Okorafor couldn’t get out in front in time, but thankfully Cleveland was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct on an odd play where the defender threw his shoe after the tackle.
This gave Pittsburgh 15 yards, a first down, and in the red zone for a Harris six-yard run with great push from Moore, Leglue, and Hassenauer. On second and two, Harris got another carry finding a hole between Hassenauer and Leglue then fighting for five yards. This set up first and goal where Roethlisberger found Johnson in single coverage and open with the linebacker rushing for the easy touchdown catch! Great long drive, ends first half touchdown drought, Steelers lead by seven!
Off another defensive three and out, Pittsburgh’s offense returned at 9:46 with a tight end screen to Gentry, but the linebacker was there in a short zone to make the play for no gain. On second and ten Roethlisberger took the first sack of the game with Turner getting beat, also fumbling but able to recover on the loss of six. Third and 16 now, and another short pass on third down, this time to Harris with good effort on the YAC who was whistled down but seemingly did not touch the ground on the gain of 13 leading to a quick punt. Steelers still up seven.
The offense came back immediately after the Pittsburgh interception with Roethlisberger dropping back and avoiding pressure allowed by Okorafor, then unloading deep to Claypool but over his head incomplete. On second and 10, the offensive line blocked well collectively minus Hassenauer on the ground on the Harris run of 14 yards, continuing the theme of the game impressively churning for more yards! The following first down was a quick throw with Moore beat on the edge, an in route to Johnson but ran backward after the catch of one yard. On second and nine Moore rode Myles Garrett up the arc this time, allowing Roethlisberger to extend and find Freiermuth who was able to get good YAC with the defender going for the pass break up for a gain of 12!
This set Pittsburgh up in the red zone, starting with a slot screen to McCloud with Claypool providing a good block out in front on the three-yard gain. On second and seven Roethlisberger threw slightly behind McCloud on the out route, tipped and incomplete. Third and seven now, Roethlisberger pumps then quickly retriggered to McCloud (despite Moore getting beat and taking a hit from Garrett) on a great out and up route over the middle, taking a big hit and holding on for a big third down conversion.
This set up first and goal at the four-yard line, Roethlisberger faked to Harris and took another hit with Freiermuth beat by Clowney, this time on the fourth straight target to McCloud falling incomplete and noted Claypool on the slant more open. On second and goal Roethlisberger looked for Johnson but three defenders in the area, then targeted Claypool who seemed to be tripped up but no call and incomplete. Third and goal now, and Roethlisberger had Gentry open but was late on the underthrow incomplete, leading to a field goal. Also, six straight passes why not run at all here? Unfortunately no touchdown, Steelers lead is 10.
Roethlisberger got one more first half opportunity with 34 seconds left, starting with a Harris two-yard run with Moore getting beat allowing the chase down tackle. On second and eight Johnson got the screen pass and did a great job making two guys miss, getting out of bounds with 22 seconds left. Third and seven now, Freiermuth made the catch in the flat and with the defender in front slipping was able to get the first down, running out on the eight-yard gain where Cleveland had another silly penalty (fifth of game) hitting him late for unnecessary roughness adding 15 yards and closer to field goal range.
Freiermuth was the target again on first down with 17 seconds left, but only a gain of four but getting out of bounds. On second and six Roethlisberger went for Johnson on a deeper target this time, but the defender played it well and nearly picked it. On third and six with seven seconds left, Roethlisberger was picked this time after moving from the pocket on a target to Claypool, noting he was standing around and not fighting to get open. Missed opportunity for points, but good first half controlling possession, encouraging 72 rush yards, lead still 10.
The offense’s first drive of the second half started at 12:36 with a fake toss, rollout by Roethlisberger and took a hit on the incompletion to Johnson due to Gentry chipping and releasing to his route on Clowney. On second and ten, Gentry got a great seal block allowing Harris to bounce the run outside of two defenders at the line, then a stellar stiff arm to cap off his longest run on the season, an explosive 30 yards, also breaking the rookie rushing record!!! The following run wasn’t as exciting, where the safety came up quickly in the hole to make the tackle for a loss of one. On second and 11 Roethlisberger threw quick to Johnson on the out route for three yards. On third and eight, Cleveland allowed the first down on an offsides penalty, their sixth of the game!
The following first down Johnson ran a great stick route for ten yards and another first down! Harris got the carry here and Turner, Okorafor, and Gentry opened a huge hole to the right but cut left, running over a defender to still gain five yards between Moore and Leglue. On second and five Roethlisberger was pressured due to Moore getting beat, but completes to McCloud on the crossing route and YAC for 12 yards.
This set up first down in the red zone, and another failed rub concept as we’ve seen through the season allowing the zone defender to hammer Johnson at the catch point forcing the incompletion. On second and ten Roethlisberger play actioned then a bad overthrow to McCloud setting up third down. The pass is complete this time, a quick throw to Freiermuth at the line of scrimmage breaking one tackle but three more defenders came to take him down for only a two-yard gain. Another red zone trip with no runs, field goal brings lead to 13!
Pittsburgh returned with 5:06 in the third quarter to a Harris run with Gentry missing his block allowing the tackle on the gain of three. On second and seven, back to Harris where there was space to cut to the right, instead cutting left through a small hole behind good push from Hassenauer and Turner for the four-yard gain. Third and three now, and Okorafor was beat inside by Clowney for the sack, forcing the three and out. Lead still 13.
With 56 seconds left and the lead cut to six, Harris ran with Clowney getting inside Okorafor for the tackle, grabbing his helmet which was originally flagged but picked up on the one-yard gain. On second and nine, Garrett got around Moore and Roethlisberger’s pass was tipped at the line falling incomplete intended for McCloud. Third and nine now, and Roethlisberger threw very quick but low, also incomplete to McCloud and forcing a punt. Two straight three and outs, score 13-7.
The offense returned with 13:36 in the fourth quarter off a short punt still grasping a six-point lead, and get the clock moving on the ground, with Haeg getting a good push (coming in for Turner who was injured) and Harris creating something out of nothing making multiple defenders miss and churning for 10 yards with Leglue, Okorafor, and Gentry losing their blocks. The following run was a good one for Harris as well, making a good cut around Hassenauer’s block on the gain of five. On second and five, Harris got the call again but Moore appearing to be held and unable to get to the combo block limiting the gain to three yards. Third and two now, and got to love Harris getting his fourth straight run and picking up the conversion for five yards behind a good hole behind Leglue, Moore, and Hassenauer!
The following first down was a play action with Roethlisberger finding Claypool, but unable to make the contested catch, his supposed strength, off his hands twice and incomplete. On second and 10, back to the ground, but this time it’s running back Benny Snell with Okorafor and Freiermuth creating a slight crease on the gain of two. Third and eight now, and Roethlisberger targeted Johnson who was well covered and slipped resulting in an incompletion! Kicker Chris Boswell hit a clutch 50-yard field goal to increase the lead to nine!
With 7:23 left in the game and great field position off Cleveland’s penalties, Harris got two straight carries. The first was a 3-yard gain with good collective blocks minus Leglue slightly pushed back. The second and seven run was a four-yard gain with a fantastic double team by Hassenauer and Haeg to a combo block, with the former and Moore allowing the tackle late. Third and three now, and Roethlisberger goes to Claypool back shoulder for another contested catch that falls incomplete, hands on his head in frustration because he knows he should’ve had it. Can’t get a touchdown, but fourth field goal for the 12-point lead!
Pittsburgh returned with 1:09 left securing the onside kick and the lead at five, and Harris is the man with two four yard runs to run the clock and force their final two timeouts. Third down and two, and Watt had a great pulling block to open a hole with two brilliant cuts from Harris to finish off the win with a flip into the end zone for his longest run of the season that he also broke earlier in the game! Huge play, lead back to 12!
The defense provided a storybook ending with the interception to allow Roethlisberger to kneel the final play of his final home game!!! What a special moment and big win for Pittsburgh and Ben Roethlisberger!!!
Now for the defense:
Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward tops the PFF grades (89.3), along with great games from cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (87.8), and linebackers T.J. Watt (84.5), and Alex Highsmith (83.1)! The below 50 grades are linebacker Miles Killebrew and defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk with the lowest grade (34.9)!
Pittsburgh’s first defensive drive began at 12:14 with linebacker Robert Spillane reading, reacting, and staying clean to make a tackle for a loss of two on Cleveland running back Nick Chubb! On second and 12, Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry beat Spillane on the pivot route for the catch and YAC for an explosive 20-yard gain where cornerback Cameron Sutton and safety Terrell Edmunds finally pushed him out of bounds. The following first down quarterback Baker Mayfield dropped back and went to tight end Austin Hooper, but great coverage and hit from Edmunds along with linebacker Marcus Allen. On second and ten Heyward was able to tip the pass incomplete with Witherspoon in coverage. Third and ten now, Mayfield targeted Hooper short of the sticks wide open, but off target and off his hands for the third straight incompletion to force the punt.
With 7:57 the Browns offense came out in 1-3 personnel, pulling the guard and tight end to the strong side of the formation with Spillane setting the edge and cornerback Joe Haden over running, allowing Chubb to cut back into a wide-open running lane for a huge 32-yard gain and the second explosive play allowed already! The following first down Watt set the edge well turning running back D’Ernest Johnson inside (RB2 with Kareem Hunt out) for only two yards with Highsmith and Loudermilk combining for the tackle. On second and eight Landry got the jet sweep where Heyward went for the back creating space for the six-yard gain where Allen made the tackle. Cleveland was penalized for the first time on a false start on third and short, returning the favor of Pittsburgh’s offensive penalty on the previous drive. Third and seven now, Watt and Highsmith both got near Mayfield forcing the step up and throw off platform to Landry that was off target and incomplete with Sutton in coverage! The Browns elected to go for it on fourth and seven, and Watt got the quarterback hit and Heyward came up huge with his second tipped pass on the target to Landry for the turnover on downs! Still tie game.
The defense returned with 43 seconds in the first quarter to a Chubb run where Highsmith was pushed back initially but kept working to the ball to tackle the four-yard gain. On second and six Watt read Mayfield and got up for the teams third tipped pass on another target to Landry for the incompletion. The following play Watt got a great get off and ferocious move around the edge for back-to-back big plays for the sack (despite a hold) and third down stop to close the first quarter!
Up by seven, the Pittsburgh defense returned with 10:32 in the second quarter to a run by Chubb with good run fits with Heyward chasing, Haden turning him inside, and linebacker Derrek Tuszka with a great long arm for the tackle along with Edmunds! On second and nine Mayfield had his pass tipped again for the fourth time, this one by Loudermilk! Third and nine now, Watt got in the backfield affecting the timing and throw on the running back screen, who chipped but tangled with the lineman due to Heyward’s push for another three and out on the incompletion!
A quick return following the offenses three and out led to a a poor decision by Mayfield missing an open receiver, but instead throwing the interception to Witherspoon who did a great job under cutting the route! Great quick takeaway, Steelers up by seven.
With 2:57 left in the half, up by 10 points, Spillane did a good job staying clean and tracking the rusher to the sideline for the tackle for only two yards. Mayfield play actioned and rolled right on second and eight, and with seemingly good coverage and Heyward on the chase throws it away. Third and eight now, Highsmith got around the edge but just missed Mayfield and with Allen chasing on the scramble gets the throw to Landry for nine yards and just enough for the first down with Haden in coverage and the tackle.
This set up first down at the two-minute warning, running it here with Loudermilk being blocked to the ground and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux a diving miss on the four-yard gain with Highsmith making the tackle. On second and six, Witherspoon made another great play on a throw near the sticks, getting the pass break up! Cleveland then had a costly false start, their fourth penalty of the game setting up third and 11. Unfortunately the defense couldn’t capitalize, with Mayfield finding a deep target despite Heyward pushing his blocker into his lap for a 22-yard gain in between 3 zone defenders for the third explosive play allowed!
On first down Cleveland ran quickly to the line to run the ball, and Allen made a great play staying clean and making the tackle for only one yard! On second and nine Landry got the catch on the out route for seven yards where Sutton pushed him out. Third and two now, and Mayfield pumped twice and must know to get rid of it, with Watt pushing his blocker back then swatting his hands down to get around the edge for his second sack! Huge stop on Cleveland’s longest drive, shutting them out on the scoreboard in the first half, lead is 10!
The defense started the second half with defensive lineman Montravius Adams being pushed back, creating space on the Chubb run but good play from Heyward and Allen to track and tackle on the gain of three. On second and seven, right back to Chubb with a good overall push from their offensive line with Spillane and Loudermilk combining for the tackle. Third and three now, Mayfield drops back and steps up due to Highsmith’s rush into the Heyward sack for and awesome three and out! Third team sack of the game, still up 10-0.
With 8:15 and the lead at 13, Landry got another catch with Spillane in coverage and the tackle for seven yards. On second and three Chubb got the carry with Adams pushed back, Killebrew blocked to the ground, Haden running himself out of the play, a miss from Spillane, and finally Gilbert and Edmunds combining for the tackle on the seven-yard gain! The following first down was another run to Chubb with Killebrew getting stiff-armed behind the line of scrimmage, then Edmunds and Spillane combining for the tackle for only three yards this time. On second and seven, Mayfield had another pass intended for Landry tipped by Watt (fifth team tip), where he read the play and didn’t even attempt to rush, even pointing at him after the play as if to say, “too easy”! Third and seven now, and Adams wins up the middle flushing Mayfield out of the pocket and slides down with Watt chasing and gets credit for another sack touching him down! Great dominance by the defense, getting in Mayfield’s head, fourth team sack, lead still 13.
Pittsburgh returned with 2:58 in the third quarter, but allowed Cleveland’s fourth explosive play of the game, a 39-yard pass where Witherspoon was beat in coverage and Fitzpatrick finally making the tackle! This set up first and goal at the nine-yard line, where Chubb had space up the middle with Heyward pushed back and Loudermilk on the ground for the five-yard gain where Watt made the tackle. On second and goal, it was Chubb again but good pursuit by Highsmith for the tackle of only two yards. Big third and goal, and Mayfield lobbed it up to the tight end who was split out wide, winning the jump ball against Haden in the end zone for the touchdown. Explosive play proves costly, lead cut to six.
The defense returned quickly following the three and out with 2 seconds in the third quarter, with great push from Heyward pushing Mayfield up in the pocket where Highsmith capitalized on the sack, which is the team’s fifth!
The drive continued to start the fourth quarter, but frustratingly with the fifth allowed explosive play, a 21-yard pass where Spillane was beat in coverage and Fitzpatrick having to clean it up with another tackle! Cleveland followed this up with a holding penalty that would stall the drive, for their seventh penalty of the game! Then three straight incompletions, the first on first and 20 where Witherspoon had good coverage on Landry on the ball thrown slightly ahead by Mayfield. On second and 20 Mayfield felt Watt coming and threw at the feet of the running back on the screen that Adams sniffed out and was all over. Third and 20 now, and Witherspoon had a great hit and pass break up, making snow angels in celebration and loving his confidence in his great game and crucial third down stop! Lead still six.
9:46 left in the game now, nine-point lead, and Highsmith came out with great acceleration on run defense to tackle Chubb for a loss of two! On second and 12, Tuszka followed that up with great job ripping his hands and winning the edge for the sack, for Pittsburgh’s sixth of the game! The Browns derailed here with the home crowd going nuts, first on third and 17 with a holding penalty, then a false start on third and 26, and finally getting a play off with a run on third and 30 for only four yards with Allen and cornerback Tre Norwood combining for the tackle! The first punt attempt on fourth and 26 was amazingly another penalty, their tenth on a delay of game, and obviously a huge factor at this crucial stage in the game!
The defense returned at 5:42 with a 12-point lead, giving up an eight-yard catch on first down with Edmunds and Spillane combining for the tackle. On second and two, Heyward made the tackle on Chubb but churned for just enough for the first. This first down was the same result as the first play of the drive, an eight-yard completion with Spillane in coverage and Haden touching him down. On the following two plays the defense came up huge with unreal back-to-back sacks, the first from Watt with the rip move for his fourth sack of the game and nearing the single season record! Highsmith’s was an awesome inside spin move to win easily! On fourth and 19 Haden was unfortunately penalized for pass interference (only fourth Steelers penalty) on a deep pass that kept the Cleveland drive alive.
The following two passes fell incomplete, the first was a drop and the second a low throw. This set up third and 10, where Mayfield was frustratingly able to scramble 14 yards for the first down to keep the drive alive and Norwood finally pushing him out. Mayfield appeared to want another scramble, this time to no avail up the middle with Mondeaux there for Pittsburgh’s ninth sack of the game! On second and 11, Tuszka got pressure on the short catch with Gilbert wrapping behind the line but unable to finish with Mondeaux cleaning it up for the tackle of one yard.
This set up third and 10 at the two-minute warning, where Haden pushed the out route out of bounds on the eight-yard gain. Fourth and two now, and unfortunately no stop here with Norwood getting beat on the post for the 15 yard catch out of bounds and first down. Haden had a great pass break up on first down, a great diving tip in the end zone. On second and 10 Mayfield threw quick to the tight end with Spillane in coverage and combining with Fitzpatrick for the tackle. This set up third down in the red zone, where Mayfield ran the quarterback sneak for the first down with Heyward making the tackle and timeout Browns. On first down, Mayfield targeted Landry who got turned around in the end zone with Haden in coverage falling incomplete. On second and 10 Sutton was called for a huge (debatable) pass interference on the goal line, setting up first and goal from the one-yard line. With 1:14 left in the game, Mayfield went play action and hit a wide-open tight end for the touchdown to bring the deficit down to five, one possession game.
The defense came out one last time with 44 seconds left and a 12-point lead following Harris’ late touchdown. On first down the running back dropped the pass incomplete. The second down pass went for seven yards, where Norwood made the tackle. Third and three, and Sutton made a good coverage play on a near interception. Going for it on fourth down, Norwood provided a storybook ending with the interception to allow Roethlisberger to kneel the final play of his final home game!!!
Last let’s look at special teams:
Gilbert tops the PFF grades (85.8) along with Watt at similar snaps (78.4), and strong grades from Norwood (80.1) and Rader (80.3) with especially the latter on fewer snaps. The below 50 grades are Rashaad Coward, Trey Edmunds, and the lowest long snapper Christian Kuntz (29)!
In his second game, punter Corliss Waitman started with his first punt to close the offenses first drive, a 53 yarder to the eight-yard line where Justin Layne made the tackle but pulled the returner down by his facemask for a big 15-yard penalty. Waitman’s second punt came on the second drive at 8:07, this one a short 43 yarder downed by James Pierre at the 27 yard line. At 10:39 in the second quarter Chris Boswell kicked off to the three-yard line following the first touchdown, where Snell missed the angle/diving tackle opportunity then Allen and Layne making the tackle on the 21-yard return. At 9:57 McCloud fielded the punt return at the 22-yard line with a bit of space created by Pierre on the 15-yard return. With 7:19 in the second quarter, Waitman’s third punt was a high 44 yarder to the 12-yard line with only a nine-yard return where Gilbert made the tackle, but Layne was penalized for the second time for an additional five yards for an illegal shift. Boswell made his first field goal from 22 yards with 3:05 in the second quarter to increase the lead to 10. Boswell then kicked off to the end zone, with the returner bringing it out for a 21-yard return with Watt and Rader combining for the tackle. McCloud had another punt return before halftime, fielding it at the nine with a cut and a spin for a ten-yard return.
Boswell kicked off to begin the second half to the six-yard line with a return of 29 yards and a diving miss by Trey Edmunds then tackle by Rader. McCloud fielded his next punt return from the 17-yard line for a short five-yard return. Boswell’s second field goal came at 8:24 in the third quarter, a 30 yarder that brought the lead to 13! Boswell followed up with a kickoff to the five-yard line, returned for 21 yards with Gilbert making the solid tackle. McCloud’s signaled fair catch on his next punt return with 5:16 in the third quarter at the 13 yard line, but muffed the catch and thankfully able to recover at the five yard line on a near crucial mistake! Waitman punted with 3:09 in the third quarter, a 53 yarder with good composure backed up in his own end zone, high snap, and nearly blocked, with a great play by Watt along with Snell to tackle the return for only five yards! Waitman punted again with 12 seconds in the third quarter, a 51 yarder to the 23-yard line where Gilbert and Watt combined for more special teams splash on the gain of only seven! Boswell came on for a field goal with 9:51 in the game, nailing a clutch 50 yarder to put the Steelers up by nine! McCloud’s final punt return came with 7:34 left in the game, a 14 yarder on a decisive cut and spinning off a tackler. Boswell made his fourth field goal with 5:52 left in the game, a 48 yarder that brought the lead to 12! The following kickoff went to the end zone with a 24-yard return where Snell made a nice tackle. The Browns went for the onside kick following their late touchdown, down by five, but was secured easily by Fitzpatrick! Boswell kicked off for the final time following the Harris touchdown to the end zone, returned for 20 yards where Rader made another tackle!
STEELERS VS. BROWNS WEEK 17 SNAPS AND SEASON TOTALS:
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments!