Steelers Secondary Leaning ‘Heavily On Aging Veterans’ Ranked Outside Of PFF’s Top 15

It’s safe to say no Pittsburgh Steelers position group has been reshaped more this offseason than the secondary.
In are Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, Brandin Echols, Juan Thornhill and rookie Donte Kent. Out are Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee and Donte Jackson.
They’ve added some big name-players with plenty of experience, but are the Steelers better in the secondary?
Pro Football Focus seems to believe so but still has plenty of concerns with the group. After ranking the Steelers’ secondary No. 23 last offseason, PFF has the Steelers No. 16 this year. But leaning on older players is concerning.
“The trade for Jalen Ramsey brings a true superstar to Pittsburgh’s secondary, but the loss of Minkah Fitzpatrick leaves a massive void at safety,” PFF’s John Kosko writes. “DeShon Elliott is coming off his best season with a 71.1 grade, though it’s his only year grading above 70.0. Juan Thornhill, another offseason addition, has already shown signs of decline.
“The cornerback group, led by Ramsey, Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr., should be a strength, but the secondary overall leans heavily on aging veterans with little young talent to provide a spark.”
Adding Jalen Ramsey via trade was a big swing by the Steelers. Depending on where he plays, whether that’s outside corner or in the slot, he solidifies the group. He’s an All-Pro defensive back and consistently one of the NFL’s better ones for a reason.
But the loss of Minkah Fitzpatrick opens a huge hole at safety. Juan Thornhill might be the answer there for the Steelers, but he’s coming off two tough seasons in Cleveland. Last year, his effort was questioned, raising concerns about him moving forward.
Darius Slay is even older than Ramsey and Thornhill, and now there is reportedly some concerns about his knee holding up. At 34 years old and with more than 10,000 NFL snaps, it will be interesting to see how he holds up in Pittsburgh.
Some of the bright spots in the secondary include safety DeShon Elliott, who was great for the Steelers in 2024 and earned a contract extension this offseason. He’s dynamic in the box and is a great tackler. Without Fitzpatrick as a running mate though, he will be one worth watching.
Joey Porter Jr. is good in coverage and limits big plays, but he needs to clean up the penalties and create more splash. If he does, he could become a top-flight cornerback. But outside of him, there’s not much to be excited about moving forward in the secondary.
The Steelers went from being young and trying to develop players, to turning to aging veterans on the wrong side of 30 years old in an effort to compete this season.
If it all clicks, the Steelers’ secondary could be very good. This group has a chance to quickly fall apart though due to age, health and production.