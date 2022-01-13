Steelers Activate WR James Washington From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a busy Thursday and the day includes the team getting a player back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to the Steelers on Thursday, wide receiver James Washington has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That means he has cleared protocols and is now able to resume practicing again.

Washington missed the Steelers Week 18 regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday due to him being on the COVID-19 list. He should now be able to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

In the Week 16 game against the Chiefs, Washington was targeted twice but failed to have a catch. He played 22 offensive snaps in that game.

No reciprocal move has been announced yet for the Washington activation so the team may have asked for and received a roster exemption to buy some time. We will know for sure by later in the day. The team did this with defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs recently when he came off the COVID-19 list.