The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Hard Knocks, Mike Tomlin Presser, Davante Adams, Salary Cap & More

Season 15, Episode 79 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the notable things concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers in the latest episode of Hard Knocks that aired Tuesday night.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held his end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday, so Alex and I go over the many talking points that came out of it. There is quite a bit to discuss when it comes to what Tomlin said on Tuesday and that includes him sounding like he wants QB Justin Fields back in 2025 to be the team’s starter.

Alex and I then go over a few things on the All-22 tape related to the Steelers’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

Steelers OC Arthur Smith is interviewing for a few open head coaching jobs in the NFL, so we go over that news. We also discuss the Las Vegas Raiders being interested in Sheldon White, the director of pro scouting for the Steelers.

WR George Pickens was reportedly late for the Steelers’ Christmas game against the Kansas City Chiefs late in the season, so we discuss that news and what Tomlin had to say about that during his Tuesday question-and-answer session.

Will and should the Steelers trade WR George Pickens during the offseason? Will or should they sign Pickens to a contract extension? Alex and I get to those questions during this show.

The Steelers signed 17 players to Reserve/Future contract on Tuesday so we go over that news and quickly discuss the more notable players on that list.

With the Steelers now having more than 51 players under contract for the 2025 season, Alex and I go over a rough outline of where the team sits from a salary cap perspective.

New York Jets WR Davante Adams recently said that he would be open to playing for Tomlin, so we discuss the plausibility of that happening in 2025.

Later in this show, Alex and I finally get to several more of the emails that listeners have sent us since the Steelers’ season-ending loss in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

This 112-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Hard Knocks, Mike Tomlin Presser, Davante Adams, Salary Cap & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6732600705

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 79 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n