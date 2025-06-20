The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Releasing Ward, Ravens Signing Alexander, Ramsey Trade Probability & More

Season 15, Episode 150 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers cutting ties with veteran RB Jonathan Ward on Thursday. We go over their decision to release Ward, where that leaves the Steelers’ running back room, and what it means for a few others in that position group the rest of the offseason.

There’s nothing new to report on the contract details for S DeShon Elliott, who was signed to a two-year extension earlier this week. We get that tidbit out of the way early in this show.

The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran CB Jaire Alexander to a one-year contract earlier this week, so Alex and I discuss that transaction. We talk about the contract details and why Alexander likely signed with Baltimore. We discuss whether the Steelers likely had any interest in signing Alexander and what a contract likely would have needed to look like for that to even happen.

With there being quite a bit of buzz this week concerning the Steelers possibly trading for veteran Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey, Alex and I address that topic quite extensively during this show. We go over Ramsey’s contract, the cost to acquire him via a trade and much more. We look at the probability and plausibility concerning the likelihood the Steelers would ultimately trade for Ramsey.

Alex has some interesting stats concerning the potential usage of new Steelers RB Kenneth Gainwell in 2025, so we go over that nice pull by him. Alex and I also dive deep into the historical nature of the Steelers scoring a touchdown on their opening offensive possession in Week 1 games.

This 86-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

