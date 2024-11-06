The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Tuesday Trades, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Injury Report, Transactions & More

Season 15, Episode 48 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday night episode, which will take the place of our usual Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the two trades that the Pittsburgh Steelers made earlier in the day and ahead of the annual deadline.

On Tuesday, the Steelers acquired WR Mike Williams and OLB Preston Smith from the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, respectively. We recap the compensation, expected salary cap impacts, and what the team seems to be getting in both players. We review everything we know about Williams and Smith and how we think each will help the Steelers move forward into the second half of the 2024 regular season.

The Steelers made several other transactions on Tuesday in addition to the two trades, so we make sure to recap all of those moves as well. A late Tuesday practice squad addition also happened while we recorded this episode that we make sure to pass along as well.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on the Tuesday episode, so Alex and I recap all of the main talking points from that 20-minute session. We also recap what Tomlin said about the team’s health, with the first injury report of Week 10 set to be released on Wednesday after practice concludes.

A few other notable trades happened around the NFL on Tuesday, so we make sure to hit on the one that the Washington Commanders made, with them being the Steelers’ next opponent on Sunday.

This 62-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails we recently received from listeners.

