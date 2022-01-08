Steelers Activate Haden And Green From COVID List, Make Several Other Roster Moves

It’s a busy Saturday for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who made a slew of roster moves. Most notably, the team has activated CB Joe Haden and C Kendrick Green off the Reserve/COVID list. They will now be eligible to play in tomorrow’s regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers did add one player to the Reserve/COVID list. Wide receiver James Washington was placed on it, almost certainly knocking him out of tomorrow’s game.

Additionally, the team elevated OG Rashaad Coward to the active roster, officially released DL Isaiah Buggs, while signing kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad and releasing WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.

We have activated CB Joe Haden & C Kendrick Green from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, placed WR James Washington on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and made other roster moves. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/09tmYaJDla — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 8, 2022

Like WR Diontae Johnson, Haden and Green’s time on the COVID list was short-lived. Haden was placed there three days ago while Green was placed there two days ago. Updated NFL protocol allows players to test out much quicker than they could earlier in the season. Haden should play in tomorrow’s game while Green is likely to at least dress. But given his missed practice time and poor play, he may be a backup for J.C. Hassenauer, just as he was last week.

Washington’s quiet season ends with a whimper. He’ll finish 2021 with 24 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns, failing to match any of his 2020 numbers. A free agent in the offseason, he’ll be playing for a different team in 2022.

Buggs’ release is official after being reported earlier Saturday afternoon. For once, the Steelers’ d-line room is healthy, getting back Chris Wormley from the COVID list earlier in the week.

Sloman is back on the practice squad after being released from it on Tuesday. He’ll be emergency and COVID insurance against Chris Boswell. Vaughns was restored from the practice squad/COVID list on Tuesday but released today.

While the team has until 4 PM to make any additional transactions, it does not seem like the team will be activating OG Kevin Dotson off IR, who has been out since mid-November with a high ankle sprain.