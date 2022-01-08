Report: Steelers Waiving DL Isaiah Buggs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing NT Isaiah Buggs ahead of their regular season finale, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who tweeted the news moment ago.

The #Steelers are waiving DE Isaiah Buggs, source said. The 2019 sixth-round pick has played in 29 games (seven starts) over three seasons. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2022

Buggs has appeared in ten games for the Steelers this season, starting six games at nose tackle in place of NT Tyson Alualu, lost five quarters into the year due to a fractured ankle. But Buggs play was poor and he hasn’t dressed since the team’s Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers due to COVID, an ankle injury, and being a plain healthy scratch.

He’s shown issues with alignment and assignment, leading to inconsistent and frustrating play. He lost out playing time to Henry Mondeaux and more recently, Carlos Davis, who returned off IR.

He’ll finish his Steelers’ career with seven starts and 29 total appearances, totaling 31 tackles and zero sacks.

Buggs was drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 draft, reuniting with his college DL Coach Karl Dunbar. But Buggs, while talented, never played up to that ability. And so the Steelers are moving on.