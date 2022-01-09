2021 Week 18 Steelers Vs Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will cap off their 2021 regular season in Baltimore to wrap up the Ben Roethlisberger era. Depending on how a couple games go today, the Steelers have an outside chance at making the playoffs as the 7th seed. Of course, their fate rests in the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars who have not had a great year after selecting Trevor Lawrence with the first overall draft pick.

The Ravens share the same fate as the Steelers, relying on a win plus a Colts loss to the Jaguars. Both games are happening simultaneously, and I am sure the broadcast will be giving frequent updates.

The Steelers and Ravens have been in a heated rivalry for the last couple decades, but the Ravens website in a tremendous showing of respect and sportsmanship published a piece thanking Ben for the rivalry over the years. Several former players from Baltimore chimed in with their take on his career. Be sure to check that piece out here.

A bit of breaking news from this morning before the game, longtime general manager Kevin Colbert will reportedly retire after the 2022 NFL Draft. This means he will oversee an important free agency and draft in his final moves for the franchise. This also means the Steelers are likely to promote internally.

Colbert has not confirmed these rumors yet, so stay tuned, but it always seemed likely he would leave after the Roethlisberger era concluded.

Thank you for joining us on Steelers Depot for the 2021 regular season. Be sure to refresh the thread throughout the game for live updates, curated tweets, and more. Also check out the comment section at the bottom of the page where fans gather to discuss the game.

Steelers Inactive Players

T Dan Moore Jr.

QB Dwayne Haskins

ILB Tegray Scales

P Corliss Waitman

DT Carlos Davis

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Ravens Inactive Players

CB Anthony Averett

OLB Odafe Oweh

QB Lamar Jackson

G Ben Powers

NT Isaiah Mack

WR James Proche

TE Tony Poljan

Pressley Harvin III is back from tending to family matters which means Corliss Waitman will have to wait until training camp to compete after having a strong showing in two starts.

"If I tried to put it into words, I would say 'I love you.' I would say 'thank you.' I feel so blessed. It's just an honor for them to call me their QB for 18 years." Ben Roethlisberger shares his message to @steelers fans with @CowherCBS. pic.twitter.com/XXjSUnVNDx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 9, 2022

T.J. Watt has been getting it done. His 21.5 sacks are already a Steelers record. He needs 1.5 more Sunday to break the NFL single-season record (since sacks became official in 1982) held by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan (2001). pic.twitter.com/pHJNnl9sit — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 9, 2022

Reminder of the Steelers' playoff path today: – Beat Ravens

– Jaguars upset Colts

– Chargers/Raiders don't tie Come on, Football Gods! pic.twitter.com/fzkHakc0oy — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 9, 2022

Here we come pic.twitter.com/hjuXQMCUOc — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 9, 2022

The end of multiple eras today. The end of the Ben Roethlisberger era, the end of the Kevin Colbert era, and the last week of regular season football that the Steelers stadium will be called Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger's started 26 regular season games against the Ravens. 17 of them have been decided by one-score. No better rivalry than Baltimore/Pittsburgh. Lot of hate. But tons of respect. Always a five star matchup. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 9, 2022

Ten losses or more in every season but one in a decade and the fans are still out there. The Jaguars are lucky to have a single fan in the stadium, wearing clown suits or not. https://t.co/0IlQWUgZ1M — Chaps (@UncleChaps) January 9, 2022

To date, Joe Haeg has played 231 offensive snaps (31%). he will add to that number today. Looks like he will impact the compensatory formula. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 9, 2022

With Dan Moore Jr. out with his ankle injury, Joe Haeg will likely get some snaps which means the Steelers will very likely lose a compensatory pick due to his contributions this year.

First game Steelers have faced Tyler Huntley. He's been impressive. Schematically, run game has not changed much with him. Pass game is more rhythmic. Slants/curls. LBs and DBs have to play quick game. Think Witherspoon could make impact with length/ball skills. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 9, 2022

Mark Andrews and Hollywood Brown are top two targets. Make up nearly half of the team's catches, 55% of the years, and 15/21 of the TDs. But Rashod Bateman has done well after missing early in the year. 44 receptions. Good slot/quick-game threat. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 9, 2022

Ravens have third best third down defense. DC Martindale schemes up blitzes and sim pressures well. But they are playing a lot softer and more zone w/o their top CBs. Johnson and Claypool need to win 1v1s. These are plus matchups. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 9, 2022

And checking out their defense via @THMead3 and myself.https://t.co/9t7zY9DtPz — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 9, 2022

HERE WE GOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/sRLipK2qOL — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 9, 2022

For what feels like the 17th time this season, the Steelers lost the coin toss and will start the game with the ball.

It is cold and rainy in Baltimore

START OF GAME

The kickoff was returned by Ray-Ray McCloud to the 37 yard line.

Najee Harris got the ball on all three of the first plays. Two rushes and one reception for about 6 yards. The Steelers go three-and-out to open the game.

Pressley Harvin III punted just 36 yards to the Ravens 20 yard line.

On 1st down, Tyler Huntley was flushed out of the pocket with Chris Wormley in pursuit. He ran for two yards before going out of bounds. On 2nd down, Cam Sutton tackled the catch to limit the catch to three yards to set up 3rd and 5. On 3rd, Rashod Bateman caught the ball up the seam for 19 yards and a first down.

On 1st, Devin Duvernay got the ball on a jet sweep, but Alex Highsmith forced him to bounce outside to help for a gain of just 2. On 2nd, TJ Watt got a strip sack. The snap was fumbled, so TJ Watt took the opportunity to wreak havoc. He is now just a half sack shy of tying the record.

On 1st down for the Steelers Zach Gentry caught the ball in the middle of the field for a first down. Najee Harris is on the sideline getting his elbow looked at after an awkward hit last series.

Benny Snell Jr. in on first down for a gain of 5. Another gain of 5 and a first down up the middle on 2nd.

Ben Roethlisberger targeted Chase Claypool near the end zone, but it was overthrown. On 2nd down, Benny Snell was tackled in the backfield by Calais Campbell. 3rd and 11 upcoming in the red zone. Diontae Johnson on a crosser turned up field and was stuffed just a half yard short of the line to gain. Johnson was shaken up on the play. The Steelers lined up to go for it, but a false start moved them back. Chris Boswell’s field goal is good. 3-0 Steelers.

21st false start of the season for the #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 9, 2022

Mark Andrews got up and won the 50/50 ball over Terrell Edmunds for a 1st down.

Cameron Heyward just got his 10th sack of the season as Tyler Huntley held on to the ball to long and tried to escape the pocket. Alex Highsmith slowed him up and Heyward flew all the way across the field.

Terrell Edmunds intercepted the pass, but was ruled down by contact so his big return was nullified. Not a good start for Huntley.

Benny Snell picked up 4 yards on the first two carries of the drive. On 3rd down, Pat Freiermuth caught the ball at the sticks and secured the first down.

Ben Roethlisberger attempted to go deep, but Geno Stone picked him off intended for Ray-Ray McCloud.

The official scorers did not give T.J. Watt a sack on that weird play, which was scored as an aborted snap and fumble. Still 1 away from tying the NFL record. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2022

The TJ Watt strip sack was counted as a botched snap and aborted play. Watt shafted on the official sack.

On 1st down, the Ravens ran an option and Devonta Freeman rushed for a first down.

1st and 10, Freeman was tackled in the backfield for a loss of five by Arthur Maulet. On 2nd and 15, Marquise Brown was able to pick up 11 yards, so 3rd and short upcoming,.

END OF 1ST QUARTER: 3 – 0 STEELERS

On 3rd and 4, Tyler Huntly escaped the sack, but was stopped for a rush of just one yard. The punt unit is coming out. The Ravens attempted a fake punt pass, but Sam Koch’s pass was off target. Turnover on downs.

Benny Snell was taken down at the mesh-point in the backfield. Looked like JC Hassenauer may have missed his block. on 3rd and 16, Ben Roethlisberger hit Ray-Ray McCloud behind the line of scrimmage for a gain of about 7.

Pressley Harvin’s punt was called for the fair catch at the 20 yard line.

No Najee Harris in a while #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 9, 2022

On 1st down for the Ravens, TJ Watt with backside pursuit to tackle Devonta Freeman for a gain of 3. On 2nd down Arthur Maulet fired into the backfield for a big hit on Tyler Huntley to force the incompletion. Maulet lost his helmet on the play and appears to be concussed. 3rd and 7, Terrell Edmunds deflected the ball away from Mark Andrews nearly intercepted.

On the punt return, Marcus Allen called for holding.

Zach Gentry with an explosive play for the Steelers! On 2nd down, he caught the ball and ran upfield for 25 yards.

The next three plays were uneventful, other than Diontae Johnson coming back into the game, but Patrick Queen for the Ravens going off the field with an injury. On 4th and 7, Pressley Harvin in to punt. The fair catch was called at the Ravens 15 yard line.