2021 Week 18 Steelers Vs Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are locked into a classic field position duel against the Baltimore Ravens. It is 3-3 at halftime and the Ravens get the ball after halftime.

Najee Harris is out injured, so the running game has been non-existent.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are winning at halftime 13-3, so the Steelers very much have a playoff chance alive at this point in time. They must find a way to win this defensive battle.

TJ Watt officially tied the single season sack record and needs just a half sack to be in sole possession of first place.

No words, just proud. Unbelievable @_TJWatt — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 9, 2022

1stH notes:

Horrible game

teams 2-13 combined on 3rdD

16 rush yards

Najee hurt early

Ben bad throws/decisions (1 INT)

Just 3 points off 3 turnovers counting fake

Punting BAD

Gentry explosive play

Snell false start on 4th&1

Watt record sack

Heyward nice game

Jags lead#Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 9, 2022

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt celebrates after tying the NFL single season sack record in the second quarter against the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/mtsCsMsyZg — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) January 9, 2022

A Baltimore Ravens special teamer down injured on the kickoff to open the half.

On 1st down, Cameron Heyward shot into the backfield for the TFL. On 3rd and 6, Tyler Huntley kept the ball and raced to the sideline.

Latavius Murray went right up the middle untouched for a 46 yard touchdown run. Nobody anywhere close in the area. 10-3 Ravens.

The Steelers must respond. The Jaguars are up by 13 points.

Ben Roethlisberger is putting together a drive now with a nice deep pass to Diontae Johnson and a well called sweep by Chase Claypool.

Nearing the red zone, Diontae Johnson runs an excellent route to shake his defender and race to the sideline. Johnson managed to get the Steelers to 3rd and 1. Benny Snell wasn’t able to punch through for the first down. Chris Boswell field goal is good. 10-6 Ravens.

The Ravens returned the kick to the 34 yard line. On 1st down, Chris Wormley stuffed Murray at the line of scrimmage. Two short passes by Huntley and a nice tackle by Cam Sutton stopped the Ravens short of the line to gain. Koch shanked the punt for the Ravens, so the Steelers successfully flipped the field.

Najee Harris retook the field for this drive. On 1st down, Najee ran for three yards. Ray-Ray McCloud had the ball bounce of his hands on 2nd down, so 3rd and 7 upcoming. Ben Roethlisberger was sacked, so the Steelers will punt.

Latavius Murray up the gut again for a big play. This time 22 yards. Ahkello Witherspoon injured on the play. He was on the bottom of that pile at the end of the play. He got up on his own to get to the medical tent.

Another massive run up the middle for Murray. The Ravens are gashing the Steelers. 184 rushing yards for the Ravens today. A defensive battle somehow devolved into same-old song and dance.

4th and inches in the redzone, the Ravens went for it and succeeded.

END OF 3RD QUARTER 10-6 RAVENS

The running defense is once again letting the team down.

Cameron Sutton undercut the route and intercepted Huntley in the end zone. A big relief for the Steelers.

From the 20 yard line, Ben Roethlisberger connected with Najee Harris on the check down for 3 yards. Chase Claypool with the sweep. Najee Harris had an excellent block on the play good for a first down.

Najee Harris lost a yard on 1st down. On 2nd down, Chase Claypool got about 9 yards on an out route. 3rd and 1, the Steelers haven’t had much success in the short yardage situations. Ben checked down to Najee Harris who slipped around the first defender and got upfield for the first down.

Benny Snell with his own massive stiff arm to pick up a first down, but Joe Haeg was penalized, so it came back. On 2nd down, Ben threw a dart, but it was nearly intercepted.

Not only is Joe Haeg playing costing the Steelers a compensatory draft pick, he just cost the Steelers one of their best plays of the game. That is tough to recover from — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 9, 2022

3rd and 25, Chase Claypool gets the ball on a wide receiver screen. Is anyone surprised with the play call? It gets nowhere near the line to gain. Pressley Harvin’s punt was downed inside the 15 yard line of the Ravens.

A quick three-and-out for the Ravens. Robert Spillane and Cameron Heyward stuffed them on 3rd and 2 for a gain of just 1. The Ravens line up to punt.

Ray-Ray McCloud with an excellent and much needed kick return to the midfield mark. On 1st down, Chase Claypool got an 8 yard reception as he fell to the ground. Tyus Bowser was injured on the play. Chase Claypool got the ball in motion again and ran for two yards and a fresh set of downs.

On 1st down, Diontae Johnson lost two yards on a screen pass. On 2nd and 12, Freiermuth caught the ball and fought through contact to bring up 3rd and short. John Leglue jumped for a false start, so 3rd and 9. Ben targeted McCloud deep in the middle of the field and connected for a 20 yard gain. An explosive play for the Steelers.

1st and 10 from the 19, the pass was deflected and nearly picked off. On 2nd, Harris picked up about 4 yards. Freiermuth got the ball again on 3rd down and turned up field for a fresh set of downs.

Chuks Okorafor was called for false start. The offensive line is shooting the team in the foot on this drive. 1st and goal from the 9 yard line. Diontae Johnson picked up a few yards on 1st. On 2nd, Chase Claypool caught the ball and skated through the secondary for the touchdown. 13-10 Steelers.