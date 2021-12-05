Week 13 Sunday Early Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2021

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing in the later afternoon on this Week 13 Sunday, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the early afternoon NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of fantasy football scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to the other AFC North team playing on this Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals, who play the Los Angles Chargers at home. The Steelers obviously will be playing the Baltimore Ravens later on this Sunday while the Cleveland Browns are on their bye this week.

I have added a Sunday early game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the afternoon and include videos from all seven of the early afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 13 early games.

Happy Sunday and thank you all for stopping by the site today.

Giants: QB Daniel Jones, CB Adoree’ Jackson, WR Kadarius Toney, WR Sterling Shepard, OLB Oshane Ximines, OG Wes Martin

Dolphins: CB Trill Williams, S Brandon Jones, RB Phillip Lindsay, DE Darius Hodge, TE Adam Shaheen, DT John Jenkins

Colts: DL Ben Banogu, OT Julien Davenport, RB Marlon Mack, WR Mike Strachan

Texans: QB Deshaun Watson, RB David Johnson, S Terrence Brooks, OL Justin McCray, TE Jeff Driskel, LB Zach Cunningham, TE Jordan Akins

Vikings: QB Kellen Mond, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, RB Dalvin Cook, S Camryn Bynum, LB Eric Kendricks, LB Anthony Barr, OT Christian Darrisaw

Lions: RB D’Andre Swift, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, OT Matt Nelson, DT John Penisini, CB Bobby Price, QB David Blough, WR Trinity Benson

Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts, RB Jordan Howard, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, DB Kary Vincent Jr., CB Tay Gowan, CB Mac McCain

Jets: RB La’Mical Perine, DT Sheldon Rankins, OT Isaiah Williams, DE Tim Ward, TE Trevon Wesco, S Jarrod Wilson, CB Rachad Wildg

Cardinals: WR Andy Isabella, QB Trace McSorely, DB Jace Whittaker, OG Justin Pugh

Bears: QB Justin Fields, WR Allen Robinson, CB Teez Tabor, WR Marquise Goodwin, DL Akiem Hicks, DE Mario Edwards Jr

Chargers: CB Asante Samuel Jr., S Alohi Gilman, QB Easton Stick, OL Senio Kelemete, RB Gabe Nabers

Bengals: C Trey Hopkins, OT Riley Reiff, RB Chris Evans, WR Mike Thomas, CB Darius Phillips, DE Khalid Kareem, DT Tyler Shelvin

Buccaneers: S Jordan Whitehead, WR Jaelon Darden, DL Steve McLendon, QB Kyle Trask

Falcons: DE Jonathan Bullard, RB Wayne Gallman, DL John Cominsky, OL Josh Andrews, LB James Vaughters, DL Mike Pennel

A Twitter List by Steelersdepot