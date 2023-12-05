Steelers Vs. Cardinals Week 13: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers were downright sloppy in a terrible 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, who were 2-10 going into the matchup. All three phases had compounding issues including situational play, and beating themselves with unforced errors (including penalties) was detrimental in the excruciating loss.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
The best offensive grade and overall was Nate Herbig (91.8 grade), in 31 snaps following LG Isaac Seumalo’s injury. In the second half, Herbig played well, particularly as a run-blocker 91.0-RBLK), including a couple on the second level late. He had a 78.3-PBLK, with several good reps, but noted two lost reps including a hurry. Overall, no sacks for Pittsburgh’s o-line, and Herbig was one of the few bright spots on offense.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Seumalo (83.6, 30 snaps) was unable to return in the second half (shoulder). He also fared best as a run-blocker (80.2-RBLK), with quality reps including several on the second level. Noted him debatably getting away with a hold, and an untimely poor run-block in the red-zone. Lower 71.8-PBLK-grade, with lost reps including a hurry, on a screen, and pushed-back on a rep. Monitoring his status will be important, but Herbig’s performance will hopefully carry over if called upon on a short week.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three players here. WR George Pickens (77.3, 49) led the team in receiving (86 yards). All four of his catches went for first-downs (five targets), highlighted by two of three explosive plays on offense, both corner routes. One encouragingly came on the first drive, and the other a refreshingly rare third-down conversion, a long third-and-14 on a great toe-tap in the third quarter for 25 yards. Pickens also drew a deep DPI in the second quarter but noted a poor run-block-rep, and had a drop (pass a bit low).
LT Dan Moore (76.5, 61) had a good game as a blocker (79.8-PBLK, 71.2-RBLK). Won far more often than not, including an enjoyable pancake-run-block, but noted him being more hit-or-miss as the game wore on. Also had an illegal formation penalty, which PFF didn’t charge against him, for a higher-than-anticipated grade.
TE Pat Freiermuth (74.1, 36) was far less involved this week, catching three of his five targets for just 29 yards (11 targets, 120 yards last week). Each reception went for first downs, with a long of 12, and the others third-down-conversions (third-and-three, third-and-nine). All were stop-routes, and discouraging to see this following Week 12’s creative usage. Started the game with some encouraging blocking in the run game and a screen, but several losses later in the game (61.0-RBLK).
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Expected much more than one player here. TE Connor Heyward (29.6, 19) had two targets and no catches. A bad drop, the other catchable, and one of the many Steelers with a penalty as well. Did note some good run-blocking, but a 56.2-RBLK-grade, and on a screen as well. Face-palm overall though.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
The highest grade on defense was rookie DL Keeanu Benton (84.5, 25). Glad he got his due recognition, despite just two combined tackles. He was impactful in yet another game, highlighted by a forced fumble (unfortunately no turnover) including a wow pass-rush-win pancaking the lineman to the ground. Also, a nice batted pass, run tackle for no gain, and two total pressures, including a QB hit.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three players in this tier. EDGE Markus Golden (76.6, nine) had a QB hit in limited time, but a higher grade than I expected including no tackles and mostly seven run-defense snaps late. 65.3-RDEF, 66.8-PRSH, and 60.0 COV-grades are much lower than his overall mark, curiously.
DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (74.5, 19), highlighted by his three tackles all being stops against the run but did lose a couple of fills especially late (72.8-RDEF). No pressure on just three pass-rush-snaps, for his lowest 56.6-PRSH grade, and thought he deserved higher than his 71.0 TACK grade.
DL Cameron Heyward (70.2, 49) had just one tackle but was a great shed to make the play. He also provided a handful of plays against the run and pass with good push overall, including a pressure that resulted in a third-down-incompletion, and great hustle on a screen. Was doubled particularly on runs, which most negatively resulted in a red-zone third-and-two-conversion followed by one of the TDs allowed.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
A whopping seven players here. DL Larry Ogunjobi (48.6, 55) had three combined tackles, a bat, and a QB hit on his lone pressure. He had several good penetration plays, but the results derailed particularly in run-defense as the game wore on: over-pursuit, missed angles, and dinged most for a missed tackle behind the line.
LB Mykal Walker (46.2, 65) did lead Pittsburgh with ten combined tackles (four stops), but just one of quality on a click-and-close for one yard early, and his tackle-for-loss came in garbage time. Did have a plus-pass rush to start the fourth quarter, but the third-and-12 converted. Struggled mightily situationally, including third downs (four conversions allowed), and the main culprit in their TE going off, and Arizona’s 99-yard TD drive (three chunk plays). Led Pittsburgh’s abysmal tackling with a whopping three of Pittburgh’s 14 misses (gross).
S Damontae Kazee (41.3, 33) had two missed tackles, one behind-the-line and in the passing game, and a five-yard TD-allowed, taking a turn against the TE to no avail. He was also beat on a go-ball that was thankfully dropped, ugly reps that far outshined a couple of good moments in coverage later in the game.
LB Elandon Roberts (40.6) was another Steelers lost to injury (groin), after just 15 snaps. He had three combined tackles, only one stop on a downhill run-fill. Poor overall though with the rough third-and-12 unnecessary-roughness-penalty extending their drive, missed a sack on a free-blitz, and a missed-tackle on a 13-yard-catch. This performance wasn’t ideal, but his absence created communication issues and could be tough to overcome if he can’t go on Thursday night.
Trenton Thompson (40.4, 24) was another safety that struggled, also missing a tackle diving at the RBs feet, along with angles including one behind-the-line (nine-yard-scramble), and also beat on the deep-dropped-pass. Quite a difference from last week, when he earned a 90.1 grade.
LB Mark Robinson (36.3, 29) got time with the Roberts injury. He provided seven combined tackles but only one stop, a timely red-zone run tackle for no gain. He also had a nice blitz that caused an incompletion. Not a great game, but a 55.4 PRSH grade on two snaps was curious considering this and was also charged for a penalty I was unable to locate. Low 35.8-COV is a concern at the decimated position, though he allowed just one catch for nine yards.
The lowest grade on defense was EDGE Nick Herbig (33.0, 12). Nine-snaps came in run defense, where his missed tackle came, but didn’t give up and ended up making the tackle-for-a-loss of two. His team-low 25.3 MTAK-grade seemed low considering others with multiple misses in the game. No pressures, but only one pass-rush-snap, allowed-a-catch on two-coverage-snaps, and was blocked to the ground on a screen pass.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three players. The highest grade on special teams was Darnell Washington (74.5, eight), followed by Nick Herbig (73.2) with a team-high 20 snaps, as he does in most weeks. Elevated for his first 2023 game, Kyron Johnson (71.2, 13) also makes the group.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Just three in this tier, surprising with the poor outing. K Chris Boswell (47.6, six) is normally money, good from 29 yards out, but missed a 45-yard field goal. Yes, the field conditions were not ideal, but another one of the many frustratingly below-the-line performances.
Miles Boykin (35.8, 16) had a missed tackle on a poor angle but expected a much bigger gap until the lowest-graded special-teamer. Usually solid Miles Killebrew (30.0, 16) did have two tackles, but an unexcusable three-penalties: running into the kicker, fair-catch-interference, and a facemask on a tackle-attempt. Horrendous.
Surprises:
- C Mason Cole (69.4, 61). He struggled throughout with multiple and inexcusable low-snaps, one from shotgun that led to a third-quarter turnover with QB Mitch Trubisky unable to recover it. He did have some good moments as a blocker, but was up-and-down there as well, including a pressure allowed.
- EDGE Alex Highsmith (64.4, 61) led the team with 1.5 sacks, along with eight combined tackles, and two-for-loss, but credited with only one pressure despite two QB hits and much more in my notes. Expect some stat corrections there.
- Expected LB Mykal Walker to be the lowest-graded defender, discussed further in the bad grades.
Lots to choose from this week. Who were yours?
STEELERS VS. CARDINALS WEEK 13 SNAPS & REGULAR SEASON TOTAL SNAPS:
Adding to the pain were several key injuries, and on a short week, unfortunate as Pittsburgh aims to right this horrendous performance.
Snap Leaders Week 13: OFF-OL (sans-Seumalo). DEF-Fitzpatrick/Porter. ST-Nick Herbig.
Season: TOTAL-Peterson. OFF-Cole. DEF-Peterson. ST-Nick Herbig.
