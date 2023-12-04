The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Cardinals Game Recap, Kenny Pickett Injury, Tomlin Monday Comments, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 58 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ disgusting Sunday home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Steelers sustained several injuries during the loss with the most notable one being QB Kenny Pickett. We go over his status as of Monday afternoon, the surgery he reportedly had and when he might be able to resume playing. We also address the several other Steelers players who were injured during Sunday’s game.

The Steelers have a new practice squad quarterback as of Monday, so we update that news.

Alex and I then get busy recapping the Steelers’ loss to the Cardinals. We spend a lot of time talking about the play of the defense first. We go over the 99-yard touchdown drive the defense allowed and talk quite a bit about the play of several individual players on that side of the football.

After discussing the play of the defense against the Cardinals, Alex and I move to talk about the offensive side of the football. We go over the positive running game that unit had for the early portion of the game. We obviously discuss the failed 4th-and-goal play as well as the play of Pickett before he left the game with an ankle injury.

Special teams surely helped contribute to the Sunday loss, so Alex and I make sure to point out the negative things from that unit.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked to the media again on Monday, and we make sure to mix in the pertinent things that he said during his press conference throughout this show. We also talk about the Steelers’ Monday estimated injury report that team released during this show.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 71-minute episode as well, and we finish it up by answering several listener questions.

