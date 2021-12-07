T.J. Watt On Playing In NFL: ‘I’m The Luckiest Man In The World’

Following the win over the Ravens, TJ Watt’s defensive player of the year candidacy has official begun. He’s even received a few MVP shouts as well.

Much like the team as a whole, Watt has had his fair share of ups-and-downs this season. Injuries have been the main contributor to his ineffectiveness, but Watt always seem ready.

“My dad growing up always just said, ‘You have to have the effect.’ You have to be able to know how to turn it on and turn it off,” Watt said Wednesday via the Steelers website. “At the end of the day, I love football with all my heart. I’m the luckiest man in the world to get to do this for a living.”

Along with his exception play, Watt’s passion is a reason Steelers fans love him. He certainly embodies a true “Yinzer” and thankfully he’s locked up through the end of the 2025 season.

Often times, his energy seems to reflect off to his teammates. Against the Ravens, Watt did get called for a questionable unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

“I don’t know, still trying to get clarity,” Watt said on what he did to get the penalty.

The penalty wasn’t necessarily indicative of his passion getting in the way. You could say quite the opposite actually, as evidenced by his 3.5-sack performance.

Watt’s 16 sacks this season is closing in on Michael Strahan’s single-season record of 22.5 sacks. Despite all the success and money, he remains humble.

“I’m putting everything that I possibly can to become the best player that I can possible be. Not only for myself, but for my teammates, for the city of Pittsburgh, and all these people that would kill to be in my position.”

Pittsburgh is lucky to get a genuine guy like Watt, which is partially what makes it so easy to cheer for him. Certainly not many deserve that inevitable DPOY award more than him.