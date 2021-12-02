Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 13: Haden, Banner Still Sidelined; Maulet, Buggs Both Added

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 13 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Thursday offering shows that three players failed to practice earlier in the day, with one those players being a new addition to the report.

Not practicing again on Thursday for the Steelers were tackle Zach Banner (illness) and cornerback Joe Haden (foot). With that, it’s certainly looking like Haden might miss a third consecutive game on Sunday. We’ll have to wait and see if Banner can practice on Friday. If he’s out for the Sunday, the Steelers might need to elevate two offensive linemen from their practice squad on Saturday as they are already down tackle Joe Haeg, who is now on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday.

Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet (quadricep) was added to the injury report on Thursday as he failed to practice earlier in the way because of a quad injury.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle) was also added to the injury report on Thursday. He is listed as being a limited practice participant earlier in the day. Buggs was inactive last Sunday and he might wind up being inactive again against the Ravens.

Practicing fully for the Steelers on Thursday were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder), guard Trai Turner (not injury related – resting player), wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe), tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion), and long snapper Christian Kuntz (hip). Roethlisberger had sat out the Wednesday session while Claypool was previously listed as limited.

The Steelers end Thursday with three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Those three players are Haeg, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), who had failed to practice on Wednesday.