Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 13: Haden, Buggs Out; Heyward, Loudermilk Added With Illnesses

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what might be their final official injury report of Week 13 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Friday offering shows that two players have now been ruled out for that contest. It also shows two new players listed on it.

After not practicing again on Friday the Steelers ruled cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle) for the team’s Sunday afternoon game against the Ravens. This will make the third consecutive game that Haden has missed with his foot injury. as for Buggs, he was a healthy scratch in Week 12.

The Steelers added two players to their Week 13 injury report on Friday in defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (illness) and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (illness). Both failed to practice on Friday and for now, neither have a game status designation. We’ll have to see if that changes on Saturday.

The other players listed on the Steelers injury report all practiced fully on Friday. That list of players includes tackle Zach Banner (illness), cornerback Arthur Maulet (quadricep), wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe), tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion), long snapper Christian Kuntz (hip), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder), and guard Trai Turner (not injury related – resting player). None of those seven players were given game status designations so that’s a good sign as Friday winds down

The Steelers currently have three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and they are outside linebacker T.J. Watt, tackle Joe Haeg and inside linebacker Robert Spillane.