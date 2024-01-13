Rapoport: Steelers-Bills Injury Reports Not Expected To Change, Practice Squad Moves Happening Sunday

Many people are probably now wondering about how the one-day postponement of the Super Wild Card Week game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills could impact a few clerical things such as the injury reports and pregame transactions. Well, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network addressed those specifics in a Saturday afternoon posting on Twitter/X.

For the #Bills and the #Steelers, neither are expected to change their injury reports with the game moved to Monday. However, standard elevations from practice squads will now happen Sunday, not today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2024

“For the Bills and the Steelers, neither are expected to change their injury reports with the game moved to Monday,” Rapoport posted on Twitter/X on Saturday. “However, standard elevations from practice squads will now happen Sunday, not today.”

So, there you go. When it comes to the Steelers, specifically, OLB T.J. Watt (knee) was officially ruled out for the game against the Bills on the team’s Friday injury report. Having the game postponed one day probably isn’t going to impact his status.

As for the Bills, the same is likely to go for WR Gabe Davis (knee) and S Taylor Rapp (calf), both of whom were ruled out for the Wild Card game on the team’s Friday injury report.

The Bills, however, did list two other players, LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) and CB Rasul Douglas (knee), as questionable on their Friday injury report. Both will now get an extra day to recover from their respective injuries.

Outside of Watt, the other four players listed on the Steelers Friday injury report, S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), RB Najee Harris (knee), LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral), and G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), were already expected to play for the team this week as none of the four received game status designations entering the weekend. This just means the four players will get another day of rest.

As for the delayed roster moves from the Steelers, ILB Myles Jack and S Eric Rowe are both expected to be elevated from the team’s practice squad. That would have happened on Saturday but will likely now happen on Sunday with the game being pushed back to Monday. It will also be interesting to see if the Steelers make some sort of transaction related to P Brad Wing, signed back to the practice squad this past week.

The team is only allowed two elevations from the practice squad. If those go to Jack and Rowe, and if the team wants Wing to punt in place of P Pressley Harvin III against the Bills, some sort of extra transaction will need to be made.