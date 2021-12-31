Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game (Probably) Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Cleveland Browns Monday night in what is likely to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field. Win or lose, enjoy it, Steelers’ Nation. We’ll of course be here to cover it no matter what happens. It’s probably going to be an emotional contest for Roethlisberger, teammates, and fans.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will the Steelers defeat the Browns Monday night?

2 – Let’s make this a Ben Roethlisberger-focused Friday Five. Over/under 1.5 touchdown passes for him in this game?

3 – Over/under 249.5 passing yards for Roethlisberger in this game?

4 – Here’s a fun one. Will Roethlisberger throw a pump-fake TD pass in this game?

5 – Will Roethlisberger officially announce his retirement at the conclusion of this game?

Tiebreaker: How many snaps from pistol will the Steelers run against the Browns? For context, Ben Roethlisberger has been used in pistol roughly 5% of the time this year. So over say, 65 snaps, that would be about three out of pistol.

Recap of 2021 Week 16 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to Kansas City 36-10. Steelers Depot voted for points rather than their hearts with 68% predicting the loss.

Question 2: For a while, the 30% of folks who predicted Chris Jones and Cam Heyward having the same number of sacks looked to have made the smart call. But with 12:40 left to play in the game, Cam Heyward sacked Pat Mahomes to edge Jones. 18% of respondents picked Heyward to have more sacks than Jones.

Question 3: Patrick Mahomes completed a 50-yard pass to Derrick Gore to set up the touchdown giving the Chiefs a 23-0 lead in the second quarter. While not happy, 60% of respondents who foresaw Mahomes completing a 40+ yard pass earned a point.

Question 4: Chase Claypool caught four of six passes targeting him. However, Benny Snell appeared in the last two series and ended up gaining 26 total yards. 30% of respondents predicted Snell gaining more yards than passes targeting Chase Claypool .

Question 5: Sadly, Pressley Harvin’s father died Christmas morning. Understandably, Harvin did not travel to Kansas City automatically giving those that that said he would not shank a punt a point.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? More Sacks Jones or Heyward? Mahomes 40+ Yard Pass? Claypool More Targets or Snell Yards Harvin Shanks Punt? SD Consensus NO JONES YES CLAYPOOL NO Correct Answers NO HEYWARD YES SNELL NO

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered three out of five questions correctly.

Eight respondents just missed the five-point weekly bonus by just one question. But Doug Prostorog swept the board by answering all five questions correctly for 11 total points. Congrats!

Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Just two more weeks to find out the top three prize winners. The race tightened up a bit. GhotiFish, Lou Rock and ManRayX continue to hold the top three positions. But now Agustin-Arg tied for third place. Anna Lammers and SJT63, tied in fifth place, potentially could grab a money spot with strong finishes. Doug Prostorog leapt 16 places. Two folks dropped off the leaderboard. While Hoptown and Beeze latched on to the caboose.

Answer the FN5Q every week for a chance for the weekly prize and an opportunity for the end of season prizes. $25 pot to the winner.

2021 Regular Season leaderboard after week 16:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 77 First Lou Rock 76 Second ManRayX 73 Third (tie) Agustin-ARG 73 Third (tie) +1 Anna Lammers 71 Fifth (tie) SJT63 71 Fifth (tie) +1 RMSteeler 70 Seventh -1 Pghomer 69 Eighth wa_steel 68 Ninth Mike Bianchi 67 Tenth Jesse Logue 66 11th (tie) Douglas Prostorog 66 11th (tie) +16 Lucky Beagle 65 13th (tie) -1 FlaFan47 65 13th (tie) -1 B&G 64 15th -3 Beaver Falls Hosiery 63 16th (tie) -4 MAK Lives Free 63 16th (tie) -4 Steel_Man24 63 16th (tie) +1 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 63 16th (tie) +1 Andy N 62 20th (tie) -3 Ratsotex 62 20th (tie) Chris92021 61 22nd -2 Steelers D 60 23rd Deep_derp 59 24th (tie) -2 pittfan 59 24th (tie) -1 Slim Stew 59 24th (tie) -1 Steely McBeam 59 24th (tie) -1 Don2727 59 24th (tie) +3 will 58 29th (tie) Pius Street Uke 58 29th (tie) Andi B 58 29th (tie) *Hoptown 56 32nd +2 *Beeze 55 33rd +2

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.