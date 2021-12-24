Christmas Eve Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas (Eve) and a Happy Holidays to all of Steelers’ Nation. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ got you all a great gift last week with an upset win over the Tennessee Titans. Beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday would be even sweeter. Pittsburgh’s still essentially in control of their own playoff destiny. Winning their final three games would all but guarantee them a playoff spot and high odds of winning the AFC North. Even winning two of their final three will put them in a strong position for a Wild Card berth.

Hope you all have a great holiday weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – As usual, our first question: will the Steelers beat the Chiefs Sunday?

2 – Who has more sacks? Chiefs’ DL Chris Jones, Steelers’ DL Cam Heyward, or will they have the same number of sacks (both having zero sacks would qualify as the same number, too)?

3 – Will Patrick Mahomes complete a pass of 40+ yards against the Steelers’ defense this weekend?

4 – Here’s a fun one. Which number will be higher. Chase Claypool’s targets or Benny Snell’s yards?

5 – Will Pressley Harvin III have a shanked punt in this game? It’s a little hard to define but let’s call it a punt that travels no more than 35 yards that does not land inside the 20.

Tiebreaker: The Steelers have been a fourth quarter team. How many points will they score in the fourth quarter this weekend? Closest answer wins, even if you go over.

Recap of 2021 Week 15 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Tennessee Titans 19-13. Steelers Depot respondents stayed bullish on the Steelers with 72.9% earning a point by picking the Steelers to win.

Question 2: Taco Charlton tipped a Ryan Tannehill pass into the air. Joe Schobert snatched the ball that set up the Steelers the Steelers go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. 58.3% of respondents predicted Tannehill throwing one interception .

Question 3: The Steelers scored three points in the first half. They added 16 more in the second half. Steelers Depot respondents have watched too many games this season that required late comebacks. 89.6% of respondents followed the Steelers pattern of scoring more points in the second than the first half to earn one point of their own.

Question 4: Tennessee Titans including former Steeler Bud Dupree sacked Ben Roethlisberger three times. For a time both quarterbacks shared three sacks apiece. But with 53 seconds left in the game, Derek Tuszka sacked Ryan Tannehill. A key play that placed the Titans in a third and 15 situation. Steeler’s respondents liked T.J. Watt and the defense with 70.8% predicting Tannehill suffering more sacks than Ben Roethlisberger .

Question 5: Chase Claypool received only two targets catching neither. The first a deep pass on the opening drive but he could not hold on to the well defended pass. He later dropped a screen pass. Claypool did gain 12 receiving yards after the ball lateralled to him by the receiver. But with no catches, Claypool did not come close to catching a pass for 30 or more yards in the game. Respondents thought Claypool would do it with a minority 43.8% saying he would not.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Tannehill Interceptions Steelers 2nd to 1st Half Points QB Most Sacks Claypool 30+ Yard Catch? SD Consensus YES 1 MORE TANNEHILL YES Correct Answers YES 1 MORE TANNEHILL NO

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered four out of five questions correctly. To keep pace in the standings, respondents needed four correct answers with the participation point to score five this week.

Six respondents gained the five-point weekly bonus by answering all five questions correctly for 11 total points. Najee Harris only gained 18 rushing yards, and no one came close. It came down to which of the six bonus winners had the lowest tiebreaker. Agustin-Arg almost won for the second week in a row. But SJT63 submitted a tiebreaker seven yards less with 74. He wins for the second week in a row but instead of splitting the prize he gets the entire $50 pot for week 15!

Congrats SJT63, Agustin-Arg, Pghomer, Steelers D, Rugbyclint and Lambert58 for winning the weekly five-point bonus by answering all five questions correctly.

SJT63 Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Entirely up to you, just let me know. Also waiting to hear from ManRayX and Pittfan on how you want your week 14 prizes distributed.

GhotiFish, Lou Rock and ManRayX continue to hold the top three positions. Agustin-Arg now just outside the money spots in fourth. Pghomer rose nine spots to eighth position. Steelers D and Rugbyclint leveraged their 11-point performances to jump onto the leaderboard. Two folks dropped off the leaderboard. Three more weeks until the final prizes awarded! With Christmas this weekend, some folks may be too busy to answer. Wonderful time to take advantage and climb the leaderboard!

Answer the FN5Q every week for a chance for the weekly prize and an opportunity for the end of season prizes. $25 pot to the winner.

2021 Regular Season leaderboard after week 16:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 75 First Lou Rock 73 Second ManRayX 71 Third Agustin-ARG 69 Fourth +4 Anna Lammers 68 Fifth RMSteeler 67 Sixth (tie) -2 SJT63 67 Sixth (tie) +4 Pghomer 66 Eighth +9 wa_steel 65 Ninth -3 Mike Bianchi 63 Tenth -2 Jesse Logue 61 11th -1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 60 12th (tie) -5 Lucky Beagle 60 12th (tie) -2 MAK Lives Free 60 12th (tie) -2 FlaFan47 60 12th (tie) -2 B&G 60 12th (tie) -5 Andy N 59 17th (tie) -7 Steel_Man24 59 17th (tie) -7 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 59 17th (tie) +2 Ratsotex 58 20th (tie) +2 Chris92021 58 20th (tie) +2 Deep_derp 57 22nd +2 pittfan 56 23rd (tie) +1 Slim Stew 56 23rd (tie) +3 Steely McBeam 56 23rd (tie) +3 *Steelers D 56 23rd (tie) +15 Douglas Prostorog 55 27th (tie) -8 Don2727 55 27th (tie) +2 Dave 54 29th (tie) -10 will 54 29th (tie) +1 Pius Street Uke 54 29th (tie) +1 Andi B 54 29th (tie) +1 *Rugbyclint 52 33rd +10

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.