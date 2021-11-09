Watch: The Depot 180 — November 9 — Episode 172

Episode 172 — November 9, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers notched their fifth win of the season in a nail-biter as they needed a game winning drive by Ben Roethlisberger capped off by a Chris Boswell field goal to win with under two minutes remaining. In today’s episode, I recap the game and give an injury update. I also discuss the gameday inactivates, and some movement on the practice squad.

