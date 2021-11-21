Steelers Vs. Chargers 2021 Week 11: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 11

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET, November 21, 2021

Site: SoFi Stadium (70,000) • Los Angeles, CA

Playing Surface: Matrix® Turf

TV Coverage: NBC (national)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis), Michele Tafoya (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Chargers -6

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games.

Pittsburgh are 4-0-1 SU in their last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games against LA Chargers.

Pittsburgh are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games against LA Chargers.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games when playing on the road against LA Chargers.

Pittsburgh are 4-1-1 SU in their last 6 games this season.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference West division.

LA Chargers are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of LA Chargers’ last 15 games.

LA Chargers are 9-4 SU in their last 13 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of LA Chargers’ last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of LA Chargers’ last 8 games at home.

LA Chargers are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of LA Chargers’ last 9 games this season.

LA Chargers are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

LA Chargers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

LA Chargers are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games played in November.

Steelers Injuries:

G Kevin Dotson (ankle) – Out – IR

CB Joe Haden (foot) – Out

OLB T.J. Watt (hip, knee) – Out

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) – Out

S Minkak Fitzpatrick (covid) – Out – COVID-19

Chargers Injuries

S Alohi Gilman (quadricep) – Doubtful

DT Linval Joseph (shoulder) – Doubtful

S Mark Webb (knee) – Questionable

S Trey Marshall (ankle) – Questionable

RB Justin Jackson (quadricep) – Questionable

Weather:

LOS ANGELES WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_nov_21_2021_at_los-angeles-chargers_weekly_release



Game Capsule: